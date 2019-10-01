By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese And Garlic Stuffed Mushrooms 200G

Tesco Cheese And Garlic Stuffed Mushrooms 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy519kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 519kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Mushrooms stuffed with medium fat hard cheese, crumb filling and garlic.
  • with Garlic & Cheese Carefully hand filled with a cheesy parsley crumb.
  • with Garlic & Cheese Carefully hand filled with a cheesy parsley crumb.
  • Oven 25 mins
  • Carefully hand filled with a cheesy parsley crumb
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (75%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Parsley, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast, Olive Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place the foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serve with your favourite vegetables.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy519kJ / 124kcal519kJ / 124kcal
Fat6.9g6.9g
Saturates3.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate9.8g9.8g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre1.9g1.9g
Protein4.9g4.9g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

