Tesco Cheese And Garlic Stuffed Mushrooms 200G
Offer
- Energy519kJ 124kcal6%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 519kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Mushrooms stuffed with medium fat hard cheese, crumb filling and garlic.
- with Garlic & Cheese Carefully hand filled with a cheesy parsley crumb.
- Oven 25 mins
- Carefully hand filled with a cheesy parsley crumb
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (75%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Parsley, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast, Olive Oil, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place the foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Serve with your favourite vegetables.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|519kJ / 124kcal
|519kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.9g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
