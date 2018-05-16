Tesco Bbq Drumsticks 1Kg

- Energy711kJ 170kcal9%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 195kcal
Product Description
- Chicken drumsticks coated with a barbecue seasoning.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Sweet & Smoky Marinated in American inspired BBQ seasoning for extra flavour
- Sweet & Smoky Marinated in American inspired BBQ seasoning for extra flavour
- Sweet & smoky
- Marinated in American inspired bbq seasoning for extra flavour
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (95%), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Spices, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbercue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking until they are clear. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a think skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 45-50 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 30-35 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 7 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken drumstick (87g**)
|Energy
|818kJ / 195kcal
|711kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|26.5g
|23.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 609g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019