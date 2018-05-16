By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strong Roots Bulgarwheat Bean &B/Root Brgr

image 1 of Strong Roots Bulgarwheat Bean &B/Root Brgr
£ 3.99
£8.87/kg
One serving (65g as sold) contains:
  • Energy633kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 973kJ

Product Description

  • Kidney Beans, Beetroot and Bulgur Wheat, Perfectly Seasoned and Full of Flavour.
  • Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information
  • www.strongroots.com
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • Low sugar and saturated fat
  • High in fibre
  • GMO free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Low sugar
  • Low saturated fat
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Kidney Beans 28%, Water, Sunflower Oil, Potato Flakes, Cooked Bulgur (Gluten) 9%, Beetroot 8%, Carrot, Corn Starch, Bread Crumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Spices), Salt, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Tomato, Garlic), Herbs, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Thickener: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on a baking sheet.
3. During cooking, turn once.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15-20 minutes
Cooking instructions guideline only.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25 - 26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per Serving 65g
Energy973kJ633kJ
-234kcal152kcal
Fat 13.5g8.8g
of which saturates1.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate20.7g13.4g
of which sugars1.4g0.9g
Fibre6.7g4.3g
Protein4.0g2.6g
Salt1.35g0.9g

