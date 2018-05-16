Strong Roots Bulgarwheat Bean &B/Root Brgr

- Energy633kJ 152kcal8%
Product Description
- Kidney Beans, Beetroot and Bulgur Wheat, Perfectly Seasoned and Full of Flavour.
- Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
- "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
Information
Ingredients
Kidney Beans 28%, Water, Sunflower Oil, Potato Flakes, Cooked Bulgur (Gluten) 9%, Beetroot 8%, Carrot, Corn Starch, Bread Crumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Spices), Salt, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Tomato, Garlic), Herbs, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Thickener: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Gluten, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on a baking sheet.
3. During cooking, turn once.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15-20 minutes
Cooking instructions guideline only.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
Return to
- What's the Story?
- We would love to hear from you even have a chat about anything so please get in touch!
- IE: +353 1 8727677
- UK: +44 2034570955
- hello@strongroots.com
- www.strongroots.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per Serving 65g
|Energy
|973kJ
|633kJ
|-
|234kcal
|152kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|8.8g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|13.4g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.35g
|0.9g
