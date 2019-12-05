By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strong Roots Cauliflower Hashbrowns 375G

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Strong Roots Cauliflower Hashbrowns 375G
£ 3.00
£8.00/kg
One serving (80g / 2 hash browns oven cooked) contains:
  • Energy675kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.66g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 770kJ

Product Description

  • Cauliflower Hash Browns
  • Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong Roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • A crisp cauliflower hash brown perfect to share, for breakfast and as a side
  • Low sugar and saturated fat
  • GMO Free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Low sugar
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower 42%, Potatoes 13%, Potato Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Water, Corn Starch, Onion, Salt, Black Pepper

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15-17 minutes
All appliances may vary. This is a guideline only.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots.,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25 - 26 Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 80g 2 hash browns oven cooked
Energy 770kJ675kJ
-185kcal162kcal
Fat 10.7g9.3g
of which saturates 1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate 19.4g16.9g
of which sugars 0.9g0.7g*
Fibre 1.8g2.0g
Protein 1.7g1.5g
Salt 0.73g0.66g
*Naturally occurring sugar--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

So delicious! Not overpowering with cauliflower, just tasty, crispy outside with a soft fluffy inside. Good with a lot of dishes.

The best Hashbrowns!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing product, taste incredible healthy yet naughty! It is definitely a freezer staple in my family!

Very tasty

5 stars

These are lovely. Think I prefer them to the plain hash browns. They kept their shape while cooking and were a lovely golden colour. My only negative is the price. Very expensive compared to ordinary hash browns but had to give them a try .

