Strong Roots Cauliflower Hashbrowns 375G

Delicious!
So delicious! Not overpowering with cauliflower, just tasty, crispy outside with a soft fluffy inside. Good with a lot of dishes.
The best Hashbrowns!
Absolutely amazing product, taste incredible healthy yet naughty! It is definitely a freezer staple in my family!
Very tasty
These are lovely. Think I prefer them to the plain hash browns. They kept their shape while cooking and were a lovely golden colour. My only negative is the price. Very expensive compared to ordinary hash browns but had to give them a try .