Flora Buttery Spread 1Kg

Yum
Lovely taste and suitable for my dairy free diet.
Not sure what they have done but it's more like margarine now I shall not be buying it in the future
Great spread for all the family
I switched to this product without telling my family and they were all impressed especially my extremely fussy husband! It's really easy to spread and tastes lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich buttery taste
Being a butter fan, I'm always a little skeptical about trying imitation products. I have to say on this occasion I am pleasantly surprised and this gives a lovely rich buttery taste, great on hot toast with jam. The fact that its made from 100% plant ingredients is a postitve especially for those conscious about reducing their intake of animal products. I have to admit I'm a converting for everyday use - and would be interested to see what the future holds for baking products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
We love Flora Buttery and as a family have used it a lot. The taste is creamy and light and gives a mouthwatering aftertaste. Would definitely buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pretty tasty
It tastes really good on freshly cooked toast! Melts really well. And the boys loved it on there sandwiches [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautifully Buttery
Real butter taste but still spreadable from the fridge. Flora Buttery was delicious on hot toast and tasted properly indulgent, despite being plant based. I also used Flora Buttery in baking it was easy to beat to make cupcakes but had all the flavour of traditional butter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Can totally recommend for everyone who loves butter taste on fresh hot bread. My family normally buy big brand butter but when they taste Flora Buttery Spread they do not recognize diffrent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing spread
Tastes almost like real butter, spreads really easily and isn't greasy like a lot of margarine spreads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely buttery taste
I usually go for a supermarket own brand of butter so I had high hopes for the taste of Flora. I was not disappointed, the butter had a lovely yellow colour which was very appealing. It spread onto the bread for a sandwich with ease and didn't pull the bread as some other butters can. The taste was another pleasant surprise, rich and creamy with no artificial aftertaste. Flora became a firm favourite with my family who requested that we switch to it from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]