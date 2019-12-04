By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flora Buttery Spread 1Kg

4.5(82)Write a review
Flora Buttery Spread 1Kg
£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • 79% vegetable fat spread with 31% sunflower oil and 28% rapeseed oil.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • * Flora contributes to sustainable palm oil production. Please visit www.flora.com for more information.
  • Savour the delicious buttery taste often missing from other butter alternatives with Flora Buttery spread. Not only does Flora Buttery taste delicious and creamy, but it's also made with 100% plant goodness and contains no artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours. With natural Omega 3 and Omega 6 sources within the ingredients, this Flora spread helps to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels. Additionally, just two 10g servings of Flora a day will give you a significant amount of the 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid you need.
  • Uses for Flora Buttery spread
  • The indulgent way to enjoy a sunflower spread, Flora Buttery can be melted on hot-cross buns and added to walnut biscuits and other baking recipes. It's also a great choice for pan-frying. Simply keep your Flora Buttery refrigerated or freeze it for use at a later date. Pop it in the fridge to defrost before use.
  • Flora Buttery is a tasty, indulgent vegan alternative to butter
  • All Flora Buttery ingredients are derived from natural origins: plant oils (sunflower; rapeseed; certified, sustainable palm*; and linseed), water, salt, plant-based emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), vinegar, natural flavourings and vitamin A. Flora Buttery also contains 61% less saturated fat than butter, making this buttery spread an ideal alternative. It's also a gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan spread that doesn't compromise on taste.
  • Flora Buttery is an indulgent gluten-free, vegan alternative to butter. Without compromising on taste, it also gives you 61% less saturated fat than butter.
  • Flora Buttery spread has a great new buttery taste
  • It's smooth and creamy with less saturated fat than butter
  • With 100% plant goodness, it's suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Flora Buttery is a delicious spread for baking and cooking
  • Containing Omega 3 & 6, it helps maintain cholesterol levels
  • Flora Buttery has no artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Plant Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm*), Water, Salt, Plant Based Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Vinegar, Vitamin A, *Flora uses certified, sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • We do not add any Dairy ingredients to this Flora recipe, but it may contain traces of Milk. To avoid Dairy altogether, we recommend Flora Dairy free

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator. For Best Before Date see lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • 0800446464 (UK)
  • 1850409172 (ROI)
  • Please visit www.flora.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2922kJ/698kcal
Fat 79g
of which saturates 20g
of which monounsaturates 31g
of which polyunsaturates 28g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.35g
Vitamin A (15% NRV) 120µg
Omega 625g
Omega 3 2.7g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

82 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum

5 stars

Lovely taste and suitable for my dairy free diet.

Not sure what they have done but it's more like ma

1 stars

Not sure what they have done but it's more like margarine now I shall not be buying it in the future

Great spread for all the family

5 stars

I switched to this product without telling my family and they were all impressed especially my extremely fussy husband! It's really easy to spread and tastes lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich buttery taste

4 stars

Being a butter fan, I'm always a little skeptical about trying imitation products. I have to say on this occasion I am pleasantly surprised and this gives a lovely rich buttery taste, great on hot toast with jam. The fact that its made from 100% plant ingredients is a postitve especially for those conscious about reducing their intake of animal products. I have to admit I'm a converting for everyday use - and would be interested to see what the future holds for baking products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

4 stars

We love Flora Buttery and as a family have used it a lot. The taste is creamy and light and gives a mouthwatering aftertaste. Would definitely buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty tasty

4 stars

It tastes really good on freshly cooked toast! Melts really well. And the boys loved it on there sandwiches [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautifully Buttery

5 stars

Real butter taste but still spreadable from the fridge. Flora Buttery was delicious on hot toast and tasted properly indulgent, despite being plant based. I also used Flora Buttery in baking it was easy to beat to make cupcakes but had all the flavour of traditional butter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Can totally recommend for everyone who loves butter taste on fresh hot bread. My family normally buy big brand butter but when they taste Flora Buttery Spread they do not recognize diffrent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing spread

5 stars

Tastes almost like real butter, spreads really easily and isn't greasy like a lot of margarine spreads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely buttery taste

5 stars

I usually go for a supermarket own brand of butter so I had high hopes for the taste of Flora. I was not disappointed, the butter had a lovely yellow colour which was very appealing. It spread onto the bread for a sandwich with ease and didn't pull the bread as some other butters can. The taste was another pleasant surprise, rich and creamy with no artificial aftertaste. Flora became a firm favourite with my family who requested that we switch to it from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Flora Light Spread 1Kg

£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here