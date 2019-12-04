Flora Light Spread 1Kg
Offer
Product Description
- 45% vegetable fat spread with 17% sunflower oil and 16% rapeseed oil.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- * Flora contributes to sustainable palm oil production. Please visit www.flora.com for more information.
- Flora Light spread is an ideal choice for anyone making a conscious effort to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Flora Light is a low-fat spread made with 100% plant goodness, no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. Low numbers of Flora Light calories and naturally containing Omega 3 and Omega 6 mean that this Flora spread helps to contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Additionally, just two 10g servings of Flora a day will contribute a significant amount of the 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid you need.
- How to enjoy Flora Light
- A lighter and delicious option among butter alternatives, Flora Light is the perfect sunflower spread to melt onto hot vegetables, cooked into meals like an Italian vegetable risotto and even baked into healthy snack alternatives.
- Flora Light is a great vegan alternative to butter
- Flora Light ingredients are all derived from natural origins. These are plant oils (sunflower; rapeseed; certified, sustainable palm*; and linseed), water, salt, plant-based emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), vinegar, natural flavourings and vitamin A. Flora Light not only contains less saturated fat than butter, but also 36% less fat than Flora Original. Flora Light is a vegan spread which is both gluten-free and tastes great.
- Maintain a healthy diet with Flora Light spread. This gluten-free, vegan alternative to butter contains 7 ingredients, and just 40 calories per 10g serving.
- Flora Light contains just 40 calories per 10g serving
- It's a low-fat spread perfect for the whole family
- With 100% plant-based ingredients, it's a great vegan alternative to butter
- Flora Light spread is ideal for cooking, spreading, and topping
- Flora Light has 75% less saturated fat than butter
- Flora Light contains no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives
- Pack size: 1kg
- Contains Omega 3 & 6, which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
Information
Ingredients
Water, Plant Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm*), Salt, Plant Based Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A, *Flora uses certified, sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- We do not add any Dairy ingredients to this Flora recipe, but it may contain traces of Milk. To avoid Dairy altogether, we recommend Flora Dairy Free
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for freezing. For Best Before Date see lid.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Flora UK and Ireland,
- Wimbledon Bridge House,
- 1 Hartfield Road,
- London,
- SW19 3RU.
Return to
- 0800446464 (UK)
- 1850409172 (ROI)
- Please visit www.flora.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1665kJ/398kcal
|Fat
|45g
|of which saturates
|13g
|of which monounsaturates
|17g
|of which polyunsaturates
|15g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|Vitamin A
|(15% NRV) 120µg
|Omega 6
|14g
|Omega 3
|1.5g
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
