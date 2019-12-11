By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
W.K Kellogg No Added Sugar Cocoa & Hazelnut Granola 550G

4.5(35)
W.K Kellogg No Added Sugar Cocoa & Hazelnut Granola 550G
£ 3.00
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • No Added Sugar Mixed Cereal Clusters with Cocoa and Hazelnuts.
  • Be sure to say hello!
  • Visit us at wkkellogg.com
  • Let's come together for food to champion healthy lifestyles through nutritious uplifting plant-based foods to never stop exploring, innovating & improving to continue giving back to communities & the planet we borrow from* with over 100 years of experience
  • *For every W.K. Kellogg pack sold. We will make a donation of 10p/10c per pack. To projects that promote sustainable agriculture and provide breakfast for those in need. To find out more visit wkkellogg.com
  • W.K Kellogg
  • Pioneer & Founder of the Kellogg Company
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Contains ≥% RI magnesium. Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales (UK) Limited

  • Nutritious & uplifting plant-based foods
  • Don't be shy pick me up!
  • High in fibre
  • Palm oil free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vegan
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 550g
  • Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Cereals (64%) (Barley, Oats, Rye), Date Paste, Sunflower Oil, Hazelnuts (5%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass (2.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Number of uses

12 x 45g Servings!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • Media City UK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

  • Our Promise to You
  • We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • Media City UK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.
  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626066
  • ROI: 1800 626066

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g (%RI*)45g (%RI*)
Energy1882kJ847kJ
-449kcal202kcal (10)
Fat19g8.6g (12)
of which saturates3g1.4g (7)
Carbohydrate56g25g
of which sugars13g5.9g (7)
Fibre9.2g4.1g
Protein9g4.1g
Salt0.2g0.09g (2)
Phosphorus280mg (40)126.0mg (18)
Magnesium90.0mg (24)39.0mg (10)
Iron4.5mg (32)2.0mg (14)
Zinc2.10mg (21)0.90mg (9)
Potassium 520mg (26)240mg (12)
Minerals:--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

35 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasty and chocolatey

4 stars

Lovely granola, very chocolatey and with crunchy hazelnuts. Great that it has no added sugar. Shame it is so expensive.

Nutty!

5 stars

Great texture and plenty of hazelnuts!

A really tasty granola.Very filling.Love the choco

5 stars

A really tasty granola.Very filling.Love the chocolate flavour.Will definitely be getting this again.

Great, tasty cereal

5 stars

Great quality product, not too sweet. A great start to the day. Filled me up nicely and didn't need to snack before lunch. Nice!

Really tasty and enjoyable!!!!

5 stars

Really tasty and enjoyable!!!!

It is a good product, but a bit too sweet

4 stars

It is a good product, but a bit too sweet

Lovely tasting chocolate breakfast with delicious

4 stars

Lovely tasting chocolate breakfast with delicious crunchy hazelnuts.

Tasty, healthier cereal

5 stars

I enjoyed the taste and am pleased it is not too sweet. I usually add chopped up strawberries and/or bananas to mine. It’s quite filling too, so a little goes a long way.

Very good, was tasty and filling

5 stars

It was a really tasty and filling breakfast

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent

