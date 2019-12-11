W.K Kellogg No Added Sugar Cocoa & Hazelnut Granola 550G

Tasty and chocolatey
Lovely granola, very chocolatey and with crunchy hazelnuts. Great that it has no added sugar. Shame it is so expensive.
Nutty!
Great texture and plenty of hazelnuts!
A really tasty granola.Very filling.Love the chocolate flavour.Will definitely be getting this again.
Great, tasty cereal
Great quality product, not too sweet. A great start to the day. Filled me up nicely and didn't need to snack before lunch. Nice!
Really tasty and enjoyable!!!!
It is a good product, but a bit too sweet
Lovely tasting chocolate breakfast with delicious crunchy hazelnuts.
Tasty, healthier cereal
I enjoyed the taste and am pleased it is not too sweet. I usually add chopped up strawberries and/or bananas to mine. It’s quite filling too, so a little goes a long way.
Very good, was tasty and filling
It was a really tasty and filling breakfast
Excellent
Excellent