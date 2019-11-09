By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Salted Caramel 500Ml
Product Description

  • Caramel Ice Cream with Brownie Pieces (6,5%) and Salted Caramel Swirl (11%).
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Caramel ice cream with brownie pieces and a salted caramel swirl. We hope you go to bed every night with a spoon in your hand, because this is the Flavour you've been dreaming of. Salted Caramel Brownie Moo-phoria light ice cream brings all the chunks and swirls you love, with fewer calories than regular ice cream. Ever think about which genius first slid a pan of fudgy brownies out of the oven? At Ben & Jerry's, we're inspired by such mouth-watering thoughts every day. In fact, it's that kind of daydreaming that leads to the most delicious ideas - like, “let's put brownies and caramel together in a tub!” And when those brownies come from Greyston Bakery, our long-time partner and champion of social justice, it puts a smile on everyone's face. Moo-phoria is the lightest way yet to enjoy everything you love most about Ben & Jerry's. You know, our Flavour Gurus never stop thinking up new ways to bring ice cream euphoria to our fans all over the world, and with Moo-phoria, they've created light ice creams that make digging into a tub of Ben & Jerry's somehow even sweeter! Fairtrade ingredients make everything better too. We're proud to use only Fairtrade-certified sugar and cocoa in this tub
  • Moo-phoria Salted Caramel Brownie Tub
  • Caramel ice cream with brownie pieces and a salted caramel swirl
  • Ben & Jerry's mission aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben & Jerry's uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Water, Free Range Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Butter Fat (Milk), Cream Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Fully Refined Soy, Sunflower), Invert Sugar, Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Egg, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates), Vanilla Extract, Egg White, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Malted Barley Flour, Sugar (excluding Invert Sugar), Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 19%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy and Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Telephone Helpline
  • (UK) 08001696123
  • (ROI) 01850882301
  • Web Address

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values[As Sold] Per 100g[As Sold] Per 100mlDietary guideline (RI/NRV)
Energy 839 kJ520 kJ6 %199 kcal
Fat 5,6 g3,5 g5 %
- of which saturates 3,3 g2,0 g10 %
Carbohydrates 34 g21 g8 %
- of which sugars 26 g16 g18 %
Protein 3,5 g2,2 g4 %
Salt 0,41 g0,25 g4 %

25 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

delicious, nice and fluffy

5 stars

Extremely moreish!

5 stars

As the title suggests! This Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Salted Caramel Brownieice extremely moreish! This is a fantastic ice cream and it is low in calories too. There was lots of the brownie chunks in the ice cream and this added an extra dimension to the texture and taste is very nice and not too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My New Go-TO Ice Cream

5 stars

I was slightly worried about this ice cream as salted caramel, caramel ice cream and brownie pieces sounds like a sickly concoction. Boy was I wrong; Ben & Jerrys have managed to make all three ingredients blend so well. The brownie pieces are not too big and the salted caramel swirl is not too overpowering. Being a part of the Moophoria range makes it even better as its low calorie compared to the main range. unfortunately I searched a lot of supermarkets and couldn't find this one but then I found the store finder on the Ben & Jerrys website which even lets you filter by product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Ice cream

4 stars

As expected from Ben & Jerrys, this was some good quality ice cream. The salted caramel was a great flavour and will be a go to from me from now on. Had to hide it from the girlfriend so she wouldnt eat it all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

5 stars

The Icecream is really tasty. It came as caramel Icecream with chocolate brownie bits. The best thing about it is that it is lighter. Good when on a restricted diet. Awesome taste with lighter calories. Nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top Tier Ice Cream!

5 stars

This Ice cream is top tier! The brownie > caramel > ice- cream ratio is perfect and whilst this seems like a funny thing to say a lot of brands get this wrong! The ice-cream isn't too sweet and the brownies aren't to dark [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Surprisingly good! For a low cal ice cream this is great - you wouldnt know the difference. Sweet, but not more so than other caramel ice creams. Great that theres no artificial sweeteners in there too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heaven in a tub!

5 stars

I absolutely loved this ice cream...completely lived up to expectations. I am a Ben and Jerry’s fan anyway but this flavour was perfect. I would buy again and highly recommend. It’s a good size tub for the cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What is there not to love?

5 stars

Ben and Jerry's have done it again. Just when you think ice cream couldn't get any better with all the different flavours out there Ben and Jerry's create Moophoria Salted Caramel Brownie (500ml) its like heaven in a tub. Its soft and melts in your mouth The taste of salted caramel is just perfect not sickly sweet like some i have tried in the past. It's got lovely pieces of brownies through out not just sprinkled on the top. Its the perfect ice cream for this lovely hot summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

delicous cant stop eating it !

5 stars

I've not come across a Ben & Jerry's ice cream that I don't love yet and this flavour is another hit ! The ice cream is creamy and a beautiful texture with amazing lumps of brownie and not just caramel but salted caramel running through it. I love the occasional saltiness that you get from the caramel. But the best thing is it is lower fat and has less calories than regular flavours but its doesn't taste it. Its a win win for me ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

