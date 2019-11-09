Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Salted Caramel 500Ml

delicious, nice and fluffy
Extremely moreish!
As the title suggests! This Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Salted Caramel Brownieice extremely moreish! This is a fantastic ice cream and it is low in calories too. There was lots of the brownie chunks in the ice cream and this added an extra dimension to the texture and taste is very nice and not too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My New Go-TO Ice Cream
I was slightly worried about this ice cream as salted caramel, caramel ice cream and brownie pieces sounds like a sickly concoction. Boy was I wrong; Ben & Jerrys have managed to make all three ingredients blend so well. The brownie pieces are not too big and the salted caramel swirl is not too overpowering. Being a part of the Moophoria range makes it even better as its low calorie compared to the main range. unfortunately I searched a lot of supermarkets and couldn't find this one but then I found the store finder on the Ben & Jerrys website which even lets you filter by product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good Ice cream
As expected from Ben & Jerrys, this was some good quality ice cream. The salted caramel was a great flavour and will be a go to from me from now on. Had to hide it from the girlfriend so she wouldnt eat it all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very tasty
The Icecream is really tasty. It came as caramel Icecream with chocolate brownie bits. The best thing about it is that it is lighter. Good when on a restricted diet. Awesome taste with lighter calories. Nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Top Tier Ice Cream!
This Ice cream is top tier! The brownie > caramel > ice- cream ratio is perfect and whilst this seems like a funny thing to say a lot of brands get this wrong! The ice-cream isn't too sweet and the brownies aren't to dark [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Surprisingly good! For a low cal ice cream this is great - you wouldnt know the difference. Sweet, but not more so than other caramel ice creams. Great that theres no artificial sweeteners in there too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Heaven in a tub!
I absolutely loved this ice cream...completely lived up to expectations. I am a Ben and Jerry’s fan anyway but this flavour was perfect. I would buy again and highly recommend. It’s a good size tub for the cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What is there not to love?
Ben and Jerry's have done it again. Just when you think ice cream couldn't get any better with all the different flavours out there Ben and Jerry's create Moophoria Salted Caramel Brownie (500ml) its like heaven in a tub. Its soft and melts in your mouth The taste of salted caramel is just perfect not sickly sweet like some i have tried in the past. It's got lovely pieces of brownies through out not just sprinkled on the top. Its the perfect ice cream for this lovely hot summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
delicous cant stop eating it !
I've not come across a Ben & Jerry's ice cream that I don't love yet and this flavour is another hit ! The ice cream is creamy and a beautiful texture with amazing lumps of brownie and not just caramel but salted caramel running through it. I love the occasional saltiness that you get from the caramel. But the best thing is it is lower fat and has less calories than regular flavours but its doesn't taste it. Its a win win for me ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]