Nice By Nature Mango & Banana Lollies 6X40ml

lolly
refreshing tasty low calorie healthy alternative to normal lollies my son loves these and so do me and my partner . we have been giving our son these instead of a yoghurt after his diner as its been so hot
Terrible product
Very small but I was thankful for that as the flavour was non existent and the texture was awful. The worse product I've bought in years
Refreshingly guilt free!
Lovely to be able to buy a tasty sugar free lolly made with fruit purée. The whole family loves them and we can polish off a box rather too quickly. 😊
RUBBISH
Totally tasteless,only good thing about them ,they are cold.
Banana and mango, I'd say ...
If you like banana, this could well be for you. I thought that if mango was the first named fruit, mango would be the most obvious taste - it's not, banana is so much the main ingredient that the mango is barely tasteable.
Lovely and juicy
These lollies were lovely, they didn't taste too sweet and I found them to be quite juicy. Given that it had no added sugar, I thought they would have tasted a lot worse than what they did but I quite liked the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Disappointing
These are not very nice, no flavour
yassssss
THESE ARE SO NICE. I genuinely just made this account so that I could review them. I had no idea they were made by tesco and I have to say I'm pleasantly surprised they made something so great without being an independent company specialising in these things. Most ice lollies nowadays are either cream or extremely sugary but these aren't. Honestly so good.
No taste
Virtually no taste at all, we ended up throwing the rest of the box away.
Not just for kids
I bought these for my grandkids but had to try one for myself. I love both the taste and texture and would happily buy them again just for me. All three kids liked them too, even the fussy 12 yr old who said he probably wouldn't like them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]