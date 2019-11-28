By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nice By Nature Mango & Banana Lollies 6X40ml

3.5(39)Write a review
image 1 of Nice By Nature Mango & Banana Lollies 6X40ml
Product Description

  • Blended fruit purée ice lolly.
  • Brian Banana
  • An 80g portion of banana has on average:
  • Energy (kcal) 65, Vitamin C (mg) 7, Fibre (g) 1
  • Did you know... Banana are berries, but strawberries are not!
  • Mary Mango
  • An 80g portion of mango has on average:
  • Energy (kcal) 46, Vitamin C (mg) 30, Fibre (g) 2
  • Did you know... Mangoes can be a variety of colours including red, yellow or green.
  • At Nice By Nature we love to make the most of the great outdoors and to get the best of it into kid's hands. We believe that nature has its own store cupboard, with the best ingredients and is happy to share!
  • Together let's make it easier for our kids to enjoy nature's good stuff. Our ice lollies are made from handpicked fruit, and nothing else! In fact, these Nice lollies contain only three ingredients: delicious mango with tasty apple and banana, pureed and frozen in our fun shape to make one refreshing treat.
  • They might call them a snack or treat, but you can think of them as a fruit bowl in your freezer!
  • At Nice By Nature we believe in the power of nature to nurture. But what does this mean? We know that getting fruit into kids can be a battle for parents, so we've crafted our lollies to be guilt free, by sticking with our favourite ingredient - fruit!
  • We also believe in making the most of the great outdoors and will be working to help disadvantaged children have the opportunity to enjoy the best that nature has to offer. We can't wait to tell you more about this!
  • 100% fruit ice lolly. Made with only: Mangoes, Apples, Bananas. Suitable for vegetarians.
  Follow us @nicebynatureuk on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to find hear more fruity details.
  • 100% fruit, and nothing else!
  • No added sugar
  • 24 calories per lolly
  • Contributes to your 5 a day
  • Only 3 ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners … anything (except fruit!)
Information

Ingredients

Apple Purée (62%), Banana Purée (20%), Mango Purée (18%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soy, Milk and Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC.Best before end: see side of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Nice By Nature,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 028 0173
  • UKIcare@unilver.com
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 40ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 243 kJ258 kJ102 kJ
-58 kcal62 kcal24 kcal1 %
Fat <0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates 0.1 g0.1 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate 12 g13 g5.0 g2 %
of which sugars 11 g12 g4.6 g5 %
Protein 0.5 g0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 40 ml = 42 g, 240 ml = 252 g = 6 x portion----

39 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

lolly

5 stars

refreshing tasty low calorie healthy alternative to normal lollies my son loves these and so do me and my partner . we have been giving our son these instead of a yoghurt after his diner as its been so hot

Terrible product

1 stars

Very small but I was thankful for that as the flavour was non existent and the texture was awful. The worse product I've bought in years

Refreshingly guilt free!

5 stars

Lovely to be able to buy a tasty sugar free lolly made with fruit purée. The whole family loves them and we can polish off a box rather too quickly. 😊

RUBBISH

1 stars

Totally tasteless,only good thing about them ,they are cold.

Banana and mango, I'd say ...

2 stars

If you like banana, this could well be for you. I thought that if mango was the first named fruit, mango would be the most obvious taste - it's not, banana is so much the main ingredient that the mango is barely tasteable.

Lovely and juicy

4 stars

These lollies were lovely, they didn't taste too sweet and I found them to be quite juicy. Given that it had no added sugar, I thought they would have tasted a lot worse than what they did but I quite liked the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointing

1 stars

These are not very nice, no flavour

yassssss

5 stars

THESE ARE SO NICE. I genuinely just made this account so that I could review them. I had no idea they were made by tesco and I have to say I'm pleasantly surprised they made something so great without being an independent company specialising in these things. Most ice lollies nowadays are either cream or extremely sugary but these aren't. Honestly so good.

No taste

1 stars

Virtually no taste at all, we ended up throwing the rest of the box away.

Not just for kids

4 stars

I bought these for my grandkids but had to try one for myself. I love both the taste and texture and would happily buy them again just for me. All three kids liked them too, even the fussy 12 yr old who said he probably wouldn't like them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

