Tesco Lamb Carvery Shoulder

Tesco Lamb Carvery Shoulder
£ 16.00
£10.00/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy2614kJ 630kcal
    32%
  • Fat48.5g
    69%
  • Saturates24.8g
    124%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1046kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Easy carve part-boned lamb shoulder.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco British Carvery Lamb Shoulder. From Trusted British Farms From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • A succulent cut, part boned for easier carving
  • From trusted farms
  • A succulent cut, part-boned for easier carving
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 2hrs 30 mins.
Roast in the centre of the oven on a pre-heated tray for 2 hours 30 minutes. During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. When cooked remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Important
Not suitable for mcirowave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy1046kJ / 252kcal2614kJ / 630kcal
Fat19.4g48.5g
Saturates9.9g24.8g
Carbohydrate0.9g2.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.8g2.0g
Protein18.0g45.0g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

best lamb ever no waste got one told all my friend

5 stars

best lamb ever no waste got one told all my friends but every time went in store didnt have any. hope tesco get more in as being pensioner i look for bargains.

This lamb is absolutely delicious! I bought it tod

5 stars

This lamb is absolutely delicious! I bought it today, diced and stewed it with carrots, onions and spices for one hour. It was stunning! Will buy it again!

Delicious

5 stars

Had this today. Absolutely loved it!

Loved this joint of lamb and would buy it again

5 stars

Loved this joint of lamb and would buy it again

Nice roasting joint

5 stars

Good value. Well boned, easy to carve and very lean.

BEST LAMB FOR AGES!

5 stars

I wanted this for a special dinner and the cooking time was 2hr 30 mins, which seemed a lot, but I followed instructions. Studded the joint with thin slivers of garlic and fresh rosemary and lightly salt and peppered. Put it on a bed of a bit more rosemary and some slices of carrot and cooked it on 180 on slightly lower than middle rack. I put it in a chicken dish ( the ones with a lid) because I was worried that it might dry when cooked for a long time - and I wanted to keep my newly cleaned oven nice. OMG it was STUNNING!!

