Tesco Lamb Carvery Shoulder

best lamb ever no waste got one told all my friends but every time went in store didnt have any. hope tesco get more in as being pensioner i look for bargains.
This lamb is absolutely delicious! I bought it today, diced and stewed it with carrots, onions and spices for one hour. It was stunning! Will buy it again!
Delicious
Had this today. Absolutely loved it!
Loved this joint of lamb and would buy it again
Nice roasting joint
Good value. Well boned, easy to carve and very lean.
BEST LAMB FOR AGES!
I wanted this for a special dinner and the cooking time was 2hr 30 mins, which seemed a lot, but I followed instructions. Studded the joint with thin slivers of garlic and fresh rosemary and lightly salt and peppered. Put it on a bed of a bit more rosemary and some slices of carrot and cooked it on 180 on slightly lower than middle rack. I put it in a chicken dish ( the ones with a lid) because I was worried that it might dry when cooked for a long time - and I wanted to keep my newly cleaned oven nice. OMG it was STUNNING!!