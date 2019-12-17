By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Petit Pain

Tesco Mini Petit Pain
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Each petit pain
  • Energy623kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • White petit pain.
  • Mini Petit Pain. Baked for a soft inside and golden crisp crust.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach petit pain
Energy1132kJ / 267kcal623kJ / 147kcal
Fat1.0g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate54.2g29.8g
Sugars3.5g1.9g
Fibre3.0g1.7g
Protein8.8g4.8g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

