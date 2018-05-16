Original Source Grapefruit&Mint Shower Gel 250Ml

Product Description
- Grapefruit & Mint Shower Gel
- At Original Source we've created Hydrating Water Infusions which capture the power of nature. Infused with fruits and flowers these hydrating body washes help keep your skin feeling healthy from the outside in. Containing 100% natural fragrance, 3x moisturisers and a vitamin and antioxidant blend, Hydrating Water Infusions are also paraben free. The perfect detox for your skin.
- Our products are tested on us, never on animals and we're proud to be Vegan too. Original Source Shower Gel is manufactured in the UK using 100% renewable energy and our bottles are 100% recyclable. #PACKMOREIN
- 3x moisturisers
- Vitamin and antioxidant blend
- 100% natural fragrance
- Hydrating water infusions
- Skin detox
- Paraben free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Water, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Sodium Benzoate, Lactic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Citral, Limonene, CI 14700, CI 15510
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd,
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
Return to
- UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!
