Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cosmopolitan Hand Wash 500Ml

Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cosmopolitan Hand Wash 500Ml
£ 3.00
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Cosmopolitan Fragrance Hand Wash
  • Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds, England, The Fuzzy Duck™ is a Boutique Inn and a place to feel comfortable, pampered and inspired.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and rinse

Warnings

  • WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER.
  • IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • www.baylisandharding.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Great smelling hand wash

5 stars

Thjis is one of the best liquid soaps I have used and the fragrance is lovely. Smells like cherries!

