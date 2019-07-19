Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Fillets 240G

Well worth the extra cost. These taste like the sa
Well worth the extra cost. These taste like the salmon I remember, full of flavour and absolutely delicious
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Pre-heat a shallow pan with a little oil. Sear the salmon lightly over a medium heat for 1 minute on each side. Loosely wrap the salmon in foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-18 minutes. If cooking directly in the oven, loosely wrap each fillet in foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Produced in the U.K. using salmon
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (100g**)
|Energy
|789kJ / 188kcal
|789kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.5g
|25.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1500mg
|1500mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 240gg typically weighs 200g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
