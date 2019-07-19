By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Fillets 240G

Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Fillets 240G
£ 4.50
£18.75/kg
Per 1/2 pack
  • Energy789kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 789kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless, boneless salmon (Salmo salar) fillets.
  • 2 Scottish Salmon fillets, succulent and tender, skinless and boneless. Our Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. This succulent fillet is carefully prepared so that it's skinless and boneless. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent and tender, skinless and boneless. Our Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. This succulent fillet is carefully prepared so that it's skinless and boneless.
  • Responsibly Sourced
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent and tender, skinless and boneless
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 240g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Pre-heat a shallow pan with a little oil. Sear the salmon lightly over a medium heat for 1 minute on each side. Loosely wrap the salmon in foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-18 minutes. If cooking directly in the oven, loosely wrap each fillet in foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using salmon

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (100g**)
Energy789kJ / 188kcal789kJ / 188kcal
Fat9.6g9.6g
Saturates2.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.5g25.5g
Salt0.3g0.3g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1500mg1500mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 240gg typically weighs 200g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Well worth the extra cost. These taste like the salmon I remember, full of flavour and absolutely delicious

