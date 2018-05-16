Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake Pastry Kite

- Energy1246kJ 298kcal15%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars14.5g16%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1449kJ / 346kcal
Product Description
- Danish pastry kite with a strawberry and cream cheese filling topped with glaze and biscuit crumb.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Kite. Flaky pastry with a strawberry and cream cheese filling and topped with biscuit crumb.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Strawberry (9%), Cream Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Apple Pulp, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Dextrose, Cornflour, Modified Potato Starch, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Palm Oil, Shea Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Storage
Shelf from production (frozen): 11 months (330 days). After baking, store at ambient temperature & consume within 24 hours.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Lantmannen Unibake,
- Wallis Way,
- Eastcotts,
- Bedford,
- MK42 0PE.
Return to
- Lantmannen Unibake,
- Wallis Way,
- Eastcotts,
- Bedford,
- MK42 0PE.
Net Contents
86g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kite (86g)
|Energy
|1449kJ / 346kcal
|1246kJ / 298kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|41.5g
|35.7g
|Sugars
|16.9g
|14.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019