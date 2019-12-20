Stones Ginger Gin 70Cl

Waste of money
Waste of money Poor quality no taste of ginger. Tastes more like bleach. DO NOT BUY!!!!
Amazing gin!
This is really amazing. It has the warm touch of ginger and SEEMS stronger than normal gin. I absolutely love it...about to buy my fourth bottle (over quite a long period of time, I hasten to add). I bought my last three on ferry crossings, and have just googled it to find out where I can buy it on-line...and it is the same price as the ferry...😁
Missing ginger
Very little flavour of actual ginger? It’s judt a cheap gin dressed up!.. I bought it once but won’t bother again , a waste of money
Nice spicy gin good value for money
