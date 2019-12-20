By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stones Ginger Gin 70Cl

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Stones Ginger Gin 70Cl
£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Joseph Stone's distilled Gin: an extraordinary gingerable gin from stone's, top-notch producer of all things ginger for almost 300 years; roots in ginger since 1740.
  • Stone's obsession with ginger dates back to 1740 at the old Finsbury Distillery. Alongside flourishing gin production, majestic mill stones crushed glorious ginger for our delectable Stone's Original Green Ginger Wine.
  • Recognising the extraordinary power of ginger, Joseph Stone began selling the distillery's drinks under his own name. This contemporary gin splendidly honours our distilling heritage and our ginger roots to create an incredibly quaffable tipple with a cheeky ginger kick.
  • SIGNATURE SERVE
  • Stone's Gin, ginger ale, a wedge of lime and of course, a slice of fresh ginger.
  • Extraordinary gingerable gin
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Signature Serve
  • Stones gin, ginger ale, a wedge of lime and of course a slice of fresh ginger

Name and address

  • Product for:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

Waste of money Poor quality no taste of ginger. Tastes more like bleach. DO NOT BUY!!!!

Amazing gin!

5 stars

This is really amazing. It has the warm touch of ginger and SEEMS stronger than normal gin. I absolutely love it...about to buy my fourth bottle (over quite a long period of time, I hasten to add). I bought my last three on ferry crossings, and have just googled it to find out where I can buy it on-line...and it is the same price as the ferry...😁

Missing ginger

1 stars

Very little flavour of actual ginger? It’s judt a cheap gin dressed up!.. I bought it once but won’t bother again , a waste of money

Nice spicy gin good value for money

5 stars

Nice spicy gin good value for money

