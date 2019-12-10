Echo Falls Summer Berries Pink Gin 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Pink Gin Summer Berries
- As they say, everything is better when it's pink! We all love summer, and this gin puts the flavour of juniper and summer berries right in your glass. Mix it up with some pink lemonade (keeping it pink!) or a tonic with some chopped strawberries, for the perfect tipple.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- As they say, everything is better when it's pink! We all love summer, and this gin puts the flavour of juniper and summer berries right in your glass
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019