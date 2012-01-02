Hendrick's Gin Midsummer Solstice 70Cl

Balanced and deliciously floral
Love it! Tried it at a local bar in a Spritz and had to have one for myself at home. With every sip you get hints of the beautiful floral bouquet, balanced by the freshness of the cucumber infusion. I'll be stocking up, considering it's limited release!
Overpowering fruit
Way too much fruit overpowering the botanicals in the gin. To be successful , the added flavours need to be subtle. It is quite expensive and really doesn't compare in value or flavour to the many artisan gins available today.