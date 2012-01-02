By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hendrick's Gin Midsummer Solstice 70Cl

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 35.00
£50.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • In Celebration of the Eternal Mysteries of the Midsummer Solstice.
  • From our Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Midsummer Solstice is a limited release from our Hendrick's Gin Master Distiller, Lesley Gracie.
  • Infused with an array of natural floral essences in celebration of the eternal mysteries of the Midsummer Solstice.
  • A gin released from Hendrick's Cabinet of Curiosities where our master distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie, devises spirits so delectably peculiar they can only be made in the most limited of quantities.
  • Inspired by the eternal mystery of midsummer solstice, when nature's blooms are most vivid - this deeply floral gin presents a Light & Crisp interpretation of the rounded Hendrick's house style.
  • Sieze the Daylight!
  • Light & Flowery
  • This gin sidles wonderfully alongside brunch and other summer occasions.
  • Infused with natural floral essences
  • Light & delicious
  • Floral & fascinating
  • Pack size: 70cl

Alcohol Units

30.4

ABV

43.4% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Gin Distilled and Bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Bramble
  • 50 ml Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice
  • 20 ml Lemon Juice
  • 12 1/2 ml Sugar Syrup
  • 5 ml Créme De Mure
  • Build all ingredients in a rocks glass over crushed ice. Churn, stack ice and drizzle mure. Garnish with blackberries & lemon wedge and serve.
  • Midsummer Solstice & Tonic
  • 50 ml Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice Top with Tonic Water
  • Pour Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice into highball glass over ice. Top with tonic, garnish with three cucumber slices and an orange twist and serve.
  • Midsummer Spritz
  • 50 ml Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice
  • 50 ml Sparkling Wine
  • 150 ml Tonic Water
  • Add all the ingredients to a large wine glass full with cubed ice. Stir gently to mix. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a slice of orange and serve.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • Scotland,
  • ML4 3AN.
  • William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
  • Ballard & Clonminch,

  • William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
  • Ballard & Clonminch,
  • Tullamore,
  • Co. Offaly,
  • R35 E027,
  • Ireland.
  • www.hendricksgin.com

18 Years

700ml ℮

Balanced and deliciously floral

5 stars

Love it! Tried it at a local bar in a Spritz and had to have one for myself at home. With every sip you get hints of the beautiful floral bouquet, balanced by the freshness of the cucumber infusion. I'll be stocking up, considering it's limited release!

Overpowering fruit

2 stars

Way too much fruit overpowering the botanicals in the gin. To be successful , the added flavours need to be subtle. It is quite expensive and really doesn't compare in value or flavour to the many artisan gins available today.

