Graham Norton Pink Gin 70Cl

Graham Norton Pink Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Pink Gin
  • For Invivo www.drinkinvivo.com
  • Great gin is a starting point. Add the right mixers, a favourite glass and a friend or two and you've a recipe for something very special indeed.
  • Graham Norton
  • Graham Norton's Own Pink Gin is small batch distilled in West Cork. Then, when the weather's right and the flowers are blooming, we forage local rosehip, fuchsia petals and gooseberries to round out the blend of 12 botanicals that gives Graham's Gin a flavour as distinctive as the man himself. An infusion of rose petals adds that final blush and a subtle summer nose.
  • Crafted in collaboration with Invivo - home of Graham Norton's Own Wine since 2014.
  • Premium gin of West Cork
  • Rose petal infused
  • Locally foraged
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • An infusion of rose petals adds that final blush and a subtle summer nose

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour with a premium tonic and a twist of citrus or ask your mixologist to surprise you!

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • West Cork Distillers Limited,
  • Marsh Road,
  • Cork,
  • Ireland.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • West Cork Distillers Limited,
  • Marsh Road,
  • Cork,
  • Ireland.
  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

You must drink Graham Norton Pink !

Who needs Silent Pool when you can drink this. It is such a pretty looking gin and is absolutely delicious with fever tree light Indian tonic and a few fresh raspberries. Go Graham Norton!!

