Bacardi Spiced Rum 1L

Product Description
- Spiced Premium Spirit Drink
- Bacardí spiced has been blended by Maestros de Ron Bacardí. This liquid has both light and deep notes, making it perfect for mixing
- Bacardí spiced is crafted with care and passion using over 155 years of Bacardí Company rum making expertise. Made with rum aged and unaged, with a hint of smokiness from charred American oak, and blended with natural flavours and spices for a bold, yet smooth taste.
- Bacardí established in 1862
- Made with rum, flavours and spices
- Expertly crafted by Maestros de Ron Bacardí
- Perfect for mixing
- A toast to the closest of friends
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Alcohol Units
35
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Drink it with cola or ginger beer for extra spiciness.
Name and address
- M&R S.P.A.,
- P.ZZA Luigi Rossi 2,
- 10023 Pessione,
- Torino,
- Italy.
Return to
- M&R S.P.A.,
- P.ZZA Luigi Rossi 2,
- 10023 Pessione,
- Torino,
- Italy.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
1l
