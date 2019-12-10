By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bacardi Spiced Rum 70Cl

3(2)
Bacardi Spiced Rum 70Cl
£ 13.00
£18.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spiced Premium Spirit Drink
  • Bacardí spiced is crafted with care and passion using over 155 years of Bacardí company rum making expertise. Made with rum aged and unaged, with a hint of smokiness from charred American oak, and blended with natural flavours and spices for a bold, yet smooth taste.
  • Bacardí spiced has been blended by maestros de Ron Bacardí. This liquid has both light and deep notes, making it perfect for mixing
  • Bacardí established in 1862
  • Made with rum, flavours and spices
  • Perfect for mixing
  • Expertly crafted by Maestros de Ron Bacardi
  • A toast to the closest of friends
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

25

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink it with cola or ginger beer for extra spiciness.

Name and address

  • M&R S.P.A.,
  • P.ZZA Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • M&R S.P.A.,
  • P.ZZA Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap, and tastes cheap.

1 stars

Not the best. Stick to Bacardi Oakheart, much better.

Amazing Rum!

5 stars

Finally, the drink I've been waiting for! A beautifully refreshing spiced rum, perfect with ice and coca cola, definitely buying again!

