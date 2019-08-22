Sma Little Steps Follow On Milk 6Mth+ 800G

Absolutely Brilliant 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 22nd August 2019 I tested this product not long ago for the insiders. Before using it I read up about it and was interested in its effectiveness. My little guy was currently on Aptamil follow on milk and although it was good; sma little steps was better. This milk is currently the cheapest in my supermarket but don't go there saying you pay for quality because sma little steps is sooo unrrated. For what you pay you get a large tub which is amazing and you get a little scoop inside to help measure each portion. My boy had no issue swapping to this milk whereas I had had problems such as constipation but he had nothing with swapping to this milk. My son drinks it like a dream just wish they did a bedtime version. But asking as my son is content and Happy I am too.

Excellent 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 This product is great . My child enjoyed the milk with no fuss or tears ..highly recomened i will be buyin this product for sure [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Follow On Milk 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 My baby loved the taste of the milk and the switch over has been easy. Would recommend to anyone that is looking for a follow up milk. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

ALREADY RECOMMENDED TO MY MUMMY FRIENDS 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 THIS MILK IS A LIFE SAVER FOR BABIES WHO’S TUMMYS GET UPSET EASILY. MY LITTLE BOYS TUMMY HAS BEEN WAY BETTER THAN USUAL I LOVE HOW IT HAS ALL THE VITAMINS NEEDED TOO. AMAZING I COULDNT RECOMMEND THIS MILK ENOUGH ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VERY PLEASED 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 WASNT SURE ABOUT CHANGING BRANDS BUT VERY PLEASED I DID, MY LITTLE BOY DOEST SEEM TO BE SO HUNGRY BETWEEN FEEDS AND DOEST SEEM TO WAKE UP AS MUCH DURING THE NIGHT, HE ALSO DOESNT SEEM TO BRING UP AS MUCH MILK AS OFTEN AS HE DID WITH OUR PREVIOUS BRAND ALSO NOT QUITE SO MUCH WIND, VERY PLEASED AND WILL CERTAINLY BE SPREADING THE WORD [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby milk 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 He was a little greedy at first gave himself wind bless him but he’s took to it really well he seems to love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Babba loves it 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 Looks nice and creamy filling baby up better than her old milk and she seems to really enjoy it and be really content after her bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

little steps follow on milk 4 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 my baby is usually hungry on trying other follow on milk, but we have found after trying little steps follow on milk he is very happy, which makes us happy, very happy we got to try this and would recommend to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this milk 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 20th August 2019 Sma is brillant love all there new things for babies and toddlers the milk was so easy to make and my baby loved it i wouldnt use anything else now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]