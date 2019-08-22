By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sma Little Steps Follow On Milk 6Mth+ 800G

5(410)Write a review
£ 7.50
£9.38/kg

Product Description

  • 6+ Months Follow-on Milk to Complement the Weaning Diet
  • 2 - 6 + Months
  • Little Steps® Follow-on Milk is designed for babies from 6 months onwards to complement the weaning diet and to help ensure they get a good nutritional foundation in life.
  • Little Steps® Follow-on Milk is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development. It also contains Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones. Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children.
  • Your Baby is on an Incredible Journey.
  • Every day your baby is growing, learning, doing something new, and overcoming little challenges. Help set your baby on the right track towards a bright future with Little Steps®.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Enriched with: iron, calcium, vitamin D
  • Halal certified
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Iron to help support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium and vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones
  • Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Maltodextrin, Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Minerals (Calcium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Selenite), Fish Oil (DHA), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide from 6+ Months
  • 1 Serving = 200 ml: 1 beaker/bottle, Amount of Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Number of Scoops of Powder: 6
  • All babies are different but try to ensure that from 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500 - 600 ml of Little Steps® Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or mixed with food. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
  • Approx. 177 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.5 g. Approx. 29 x 200 ml servings per can.
  • How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
  • Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
  • 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of water into a beaker or bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 4 Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
  • 5 Place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker/bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid/teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
  • We recommend preparing each feed in individual beakers/bottles when required.
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottle as soon as possible.
  • Made-up formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. LITTLE STEPS® Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA® Nutrition Careline
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml Prepared Feed
Energy281 kJ
-67 kcal
Fat3.2 g
of which, saturates0.8 g
of which, unsaturates2.4 g
Carbohydrate8 g
of which, sugars5.5 g
of which, lactose5.3 g
Protein1.5 g
Vitamin A54 µg
Vitamin D1.7 µg
Vitamin E1.4 mg
Vitamin K4.7 µg
Vitamin C12 mg
Thiamin0.08 mg
Riboflavin0.18 mg
Niacin0.58 mg
Vitamin B60.05 mg
Folate19 µg
Vitamin B120.2 µg
Biotin1.9 µg
Pantothenic Acid0.53 mg
Sodium28 mg
Potassium92 mg
Chloride49 mg
Calcium75 mg
Phosphorus46 mg
Magnesium6.8 mg
Iron0.81 mg
Zinc0.56 mg
Copper0.05 mg
Manganese0.02 mg
Fluoride≤0.01 mg
Selenium3.4 µg
Iodine14 µg
α-linolenic acid (ALA)†39 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††17 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)†475 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-
†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid-
††LCPs = Long Chain Polyunsaturates-

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. LITTLE STEPS® Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

410 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely Brilliant

5 stars

I tested this product not long ago for the insiders. Before using it I read up about it and was interested in its effectiveness. My little guy was currently on Aptamil follow on milk and although it was good; sma little steps was better. This milk is currently the cheapest in my supermarket but don't go there saying you pay for quality because sma little steps is sooo unrrated. For what you pay you get a large tub which is amazing and you get a little scoop inside to help measure each portion. My boy had no issue swapping to this milk whereas I had had problems such as constipation but he had nothing with swapping to this milk. My son drinks it like a dream just wish they did a bedtime version. But asking as my son is content and Happy I am too.

Excellent

5 stars

This product is great . My child enjoyed the milk with no fuss or tears ..highly recomened i will be buyin this product for sure [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Follow On Milk

5 stars

My baby loved the taste of the milk and the switch over has been easy. Would recommend to anyone that is looking for a follow up milk. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

ALREADY RECOMMENDED TO MY MUMMY FRIENDS

5 stars

THIS MILK IS A LIFE SAVER FOR BABIES WHO’S TUMMYS GET UPSET EASILY. MY LITTLE BOYS TUMMY HAS BEEN WAY BETTER THAN USUAL I LOVE HOW IT HAS ALL THE VITAMINS NEEDED TOO. AMAZING I COULDNT RECOMMEND THIS MILK ENOUGH ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VERY PLEASED

5 stars

WASNT SURE ABOUT CHANGING BRANDS BUT VERY PLEASED I DID, MY LITTLE BOY DOEST SEEM TO BE SO HUNGRY BETWEEN FEEDS AND DOEST SEEM TO WAKE UP AS MUCH DURING THE NIGHT, HE ALSO DOESNT SEEM TO BRING UP AS MUCH MILK AS OFTEN AS HE DID WITH OUR PREVIOUS BRAND ALSO NOT QUITE SO MUCH WIND, VERY PLEASED AND WILL CERTAINLY BE SPREADING THE WORD [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby milk

5 stars

He was a little greedy at first gave himself wind bless him but he’s took to it really well he seems to love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Babba loves it

5 stars

Looks nice and creamy filling baby up better than her old milk and she seems to really enjoy it and be really content after her bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

little steps follow on milk

4 stars

my baby is usually hungry on trying other follow on milk, but we have found after trying little steps follow on milk he is very happy, which makes us happy, very happy we got to try this and would recommend to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this milk

5 stars

Sma is brillant love all there new things for babies and toddlers the milk was so easy to make and my baby loved it i wouldnt use anything else now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product

5 stars

this product is really good my son really enjoy drink his milk and drink all of it, i recommend this product because is very thick and creamy and is delicious, i try it myself. thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 410 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

