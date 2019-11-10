Sma Little Steps First Milk 1 From Birth 800G

Good quality
Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Lactose (Milk), Minerals (Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Calcium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12), Choline Bitartrate, Taurine, Inositol, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), L-Carnitine
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
6 Months
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|281 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.2 g
|of which, saturates
|0.8 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|of which, sugars
|8.2 g
|of which, lactose
|8.2 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Vitamin A
|61 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|Vitamin K
|4.5 µg
|Vitamin C
|10.2 mg
|Thiamin
|0.07 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.2 mg
|Niacin
|0.52 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folate
|20.3 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|Biotin
|1.6 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.5 mg
|Sodium
|20 mg
|Potassium
|90 mg
|Chloride
|52 mg
|Calcium
|45 mg
|Phosphorus
|28 mg
|Magnesium
|5.4 mg
|Iron
|0.31 mg
|Zinc
|0.54 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.01 mg
|Selenium
|3.8 µg
|Iodine
|14 µg
|Taurine
|4.3 mg
|Choline
|21.7 mg
|Inositol
|10.2 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1.3 mg
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)
|41 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|17 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|475 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
