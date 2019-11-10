By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sma Little Steps First Milk 1 From Birth 800G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sma Little Steps First Milk 1 From Birth 800G
£ 7.50
£9.38/kg

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk Breast Milk Substitute
  • Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUKIreland
  • 1 - From Birth
  • Little Steps® First Infant Milk is an alternative to breast milk, when baby is not breastfed. Breastfeeding provides the best start for your baby, but if you decide to combination feed or bottle-feed, Little Steps® First Infant Milk is nutritionally complete and contains Omega 3 (DHA)*.
  • *Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula).
  • 2 - 6 + Months
  • Once your baby is 6 months old, we recommend switching to our Little Steps® Follow-on Milk. It is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development. It also contains Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones. Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children.
  • Your Baby is on an Incredible Journey.
  • Every day your baby is growing, learning, doing something new, and overcoming little challenges. Help set your baby on the right track towards a bright future with Little Steps®.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Breast milk substitute
  • Halal certified
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Iron to help support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium and vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones
  • Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children

Information

Ingredients

Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Lactose (Milk), Minerals (Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Calcium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12), Choline Bitartrate, Taurine, Inositol, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), L-Carnitine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
  • Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4 kg, 7 1/2 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 3, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 90 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 3, Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7 kg, 8 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 4, Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2 kg, 9 1/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 4, Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3 kg, 11 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 5, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 150 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 5, Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1 kg, 13 1/2 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6, Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7 kg, 14 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6, Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 8, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 240 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 8, Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 7 - 12 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: - kg, - lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 7, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 210 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 7, Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
  • This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
  • Approx. 177 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.5 g
  • How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
  • Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
  • 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
  • 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
  • We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
  • For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA Nutrition Careline
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml Prepared Feed
Energy281 kJ
-67 kcal
Fat3.2 g
of which, saturates0.8 g
of which, unsaturates2.2 g
Carbohydrate8.2 g
of which, sugars8.2 g
of which, lactose8.2 g
Protein1.5 g
Vitamin A61 µg
Vitamin D1.7 µg
Vitamin E1.4 mg
Vitamin K4.5 µg
Vitamin C10.2 mg
Thiamin0.07 mg
Riboflavin0.2 mg
Niacin0.52 mg
Vitamin B60.04 mg
Folate20.3 µg
Vitamin B120.2 µg
Biotin1.6 µg
Pantothenic Acid0.5 mg
Sodium20 mg
Potassium90 mg
Chloride52 mg
Calcium45 mg
Phosphorus28 mg
Magnesium5.4 mg
Iron0.31 mg
Zinc0.54 mg
Copper0.05 mg
Manganese0.02 mg
Fluoride≤0.01 mg
Selenium3.8 µg
Iodine14 µg
Taurine4.3 mg
Choline21.7 mg
Inositol10.2 mg
L-Carnitine1.3 mg
α-linolenic acid (ALA)41 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)17 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)475 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

