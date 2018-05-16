Sma Advanced Growing Up Milk 1-3Yr

Product Description
- Follow-on milk for toddlers
- Stage 3 12th month to 3 years
- SMA® ADVANCED Growing Up Milk is nutritionally enriched to support young children's growth up until their 4th birthday. It is enriched with Zinc and Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of child's immune system and Omega 3 & 6† and Iodine to help support normal growth. It also contains the latest scientific breakthrough in formula, 2'FL and LNnT.
- †beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
- Only growing up milk in the UK and Ireland to contain the latest scientific breakthrough in formula, 2'FL and LNnT
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- At SMA® Nutrition, nature inspires us everyday. We have continued to be at the forefront of baby nutrition research for over 100 years and pursue reflecting nature's wonderful nutrients in our products.
- Stage 3
- Contains Zinc, Calcium and Vitamins A, C & D
- Halal certified
- It is enriched with Zinc and Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of child's immune system
- Omega 3 & 6† and Iodine to help support normal growth
Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), 2'Fucosyllactose, Lacto-N-Neotetraose), Vitamins (C, E, Riboflavin, D, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, A, Thiamin, K, Biotin, B12), Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Copper Sulphate, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA (Fish Oil)), Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, L-Histidine, Choline Bitartrate, L-Arginine, L-Tyrosine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5' -Monophosphate), Manganese Sulphate, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Sodium Selenate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Potassium Iodide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Serving - 200ml: 1 beaker, Amount of Cooled Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Number of Scoops of Powder: 6
- 6 scoops of powder added to 180 ml (6 fl. oz. approx.) water makes 200 ml (7 fl. oz. approx.) milk drink. Young children have different nutritional needs, but after 12 months we recommend your child has around 400 ml of milk per day. You can feed your child up to 2 servings per day depending on their individual nutritional needs. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water. Approx 177 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.5g. Approx. 29 x 200 ml servings per can.
- How to Open and Prepare Your Toddler's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1. Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2. Wash hands well.
- 3. Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of cooled boiled water into a clean beaker.
- 4. Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5. Place a lid on the beaker and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid. Test temperature by shaking a few drops on to the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make the drinks stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your toddler ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual beakers when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker as soon as possible
- Made-up formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® Advanced Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from the 12th month, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not suitable as a breast milk substitute. The decision to start weaning or to use follow-on milk before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® Nutrition Careline
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|289 kJ
|-
|69 kcal
|Fat
|3.5 g
|of which, saturates
|1 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9 g
|of which, sugars
|7.9 g
|Fibre
|0.15 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|Salt* (- Sodium x 2.5)
|0.07 g
|Vitamin A
|69 µg
|Vitamin D
|1 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|Vitamin K
|5.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|9.3 mg
|Thiamin
|0.07 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.16 mg
|Niacin
|0.73 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg
|Folic Acid
|10.9 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.16 µg
|Biotin
|1.7 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.65 mg
|Sodium
|27 mg
|Potassium
|78 mg
|Chloride
|52 mg
|Calcium
|47 mg
|Phosphorus
|27 mg
|Magnesium
|6.9 mg
|Iron
|0.72 mg
|Zinc
|0.68 mg
|Copper
|0.06 mg
|Manganese
|0.01 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.01 mg
|Selenium
|2.2 µg
|Iodine
|10.8 µg
|Nucleotides
|2 mg
|2'-Fucosyllactose (2'FL)
|103 mg
|Lacto-N-Neotetrose (LNnT)
|51 mg
|ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|68 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|7.7 g
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|554 mg
|Arachidonic acid (AA)††
|7.7 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of ɑ-linolenic acid
|-
|††LCPS = Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® Advanced Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from the 12th month, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not suitable as a breast milk substitute. The decision to start weaning or to use follow-on milk before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
