Sma Advanced Follow-On-Milk 6 Months+ 800G

Write a review
image 1 of Sma Advanced Follow-On-Milk 6 Months+ 800G
Product Description

  • Follow-On Milk
  • HM-O
  • Contains the latest scientific breakthrough in formula, HMOs** (structurally identical human milk oligosaccharides)
  • **Structurally identical Human Milk Oligosaccharides, not sourced from breast milk
  • Immunity:
  • Zinc and Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system.
  • Development:
  • Enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain.
  • Moving to the next stage?
  • Stage 3 12th month to 3 years
  • From the 12th month, you may want to consider moving to SMA® ADVANCED Growing Up Milk. It is nutritionally enriched to help support young children's growth up until their 4th birthday. It is the only Growing Up Milk in the UK and Ireland to contain the latest scientific breakthrough in formula, HMOs (human milk oligosaccharides). SMA® ADVANCED Growing Up Milk is enriched with Zinc and Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system and Vitamin D & calcium for normal growth and development of bone.
  • SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
  • At SMA® Nutrition, nature inspires us everyday. We have continued to be at the forefront of baby nutrition research for over 100 years and pursue reflecting nature's wonderful nutrients in our products. This has led us to developing SMA® ADVANCED Follow-on Milk which is tailored for babies from 6 months as part of a varied weaning diet. It is the only follow-on formula in the UK and Ireland to contain human milk oligosaccharides 2'FL and LNnT which are structurally identical to the most abundant HMOs found in breast milk.
  • Stage 2 6 + months
  • Follow-on Milk
  • Contains HMOs (structurally identical Human Milk Oligosaccharides)**
  • To complement the weaning diet
  • Leading baby nutrition for over 100 years
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Zinc and Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system
  • Enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Structurally Identical Human Milk Oligosaccharides (2' Fucosyllactose, Lacto-N-Neotetraose), Calcium Phosphate, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA (Fish Oil)), Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, L-Arginine, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamins (C, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, E, Riboflavin, A, Thiamin, B6, Folic Acid, K, Biotin, D, B12), Sodium Chloride, L-Histidine, Choline Bitartrate, L-Tyrosine, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide from 6+ Months
  • 1 Serving = 200ml: 1 beaker/bottle, Amount of Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Number of Scoops of Powder: 6
  • All babies are different but try to ensure that from 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500-600 ml of SMA® ADVANCED Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or mixed with food. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
  • Approx. 181 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.4g. Approx. 30 x 200 ml servings per can.
  • How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
  • Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
  • 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of water into a beaker or bottle, carefully the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 4 Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
  • 5 Place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker/bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid/teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Do not add extra powder or water to make the feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
  • We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles/bottles when required.
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottle as soon as possible.
  • Made-up formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulate unless medically directed.
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® ADVANCED Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

Name and address

  Produced for:
  SMA® Nutrition,
  1 City Place,
  Gatwick,
  RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  SMA® Nutrition Careline
  Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
  SMA® Nutrition,
  1 City Place,
  Gatwick,
  RH6 0PA.
  UK 0800 081 81 80
  www.smababy.co.uk
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml Prepared Feed
Energy285 kJ
-68 kcal
Fat3.5 g
of which, saturates1 g
of which, unsaturates2.2 g
Carbohydrate7.8 g
of which, sugars7.8 g
Fibre0.15 g
Protein1.3 g
Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)0.07 g
Vitamin A68 µg
Vitamin D0.9 µg
Vitamin E1.3 mg
Vitamin K5.3 µg
Vitamin C9.2 mg
Thiamin0.07 mg
Riboflavin0.15 mg
Niacin0.72 mg
Vitamin B60.05 mg
Folic Acid10.8 µg
Vitamin B120.15 µg
Biotin1.66 µg
Pantothenic Acid0.64 mg
Sodium27 mg
Potassium77 mg
Chloride51 mg
Calcium46 mg
Phosphorus27 mg
Magnesium6.8 mg
Iron0.7 mg
Zinc0.67 mg
Copper0.06 mg
Manganese0.01 mg
Fluoride≤0.01 mg
Selenium2.3 µg
Iodine10.6 µg
Taurine4 mg
Choline7.5 mg
Inositol4.3 mg
L-Carnitine1.9 mg
Nucleotides2 mg
2' -Fucosyllactose102 mg
Lacto-N-Neotetraose51 mg
ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)67 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††7.6 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)546 mg
Arachidonic acid (AA)††7.6 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs)**-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes-
**Structurally Identical Human Milk Oligosaccharides-
††LCPS = Long Chain Polyunsaturates-

Safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® ADVANCED Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

360 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Such a good baby formula

5 stars

I was offering different formula milk to my baby and now I have tried SMA advanced one this is really good in consistency and loved by my baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A success

5 stars

A great follow on milk. Baby took to it very naturally and we will continue using sma advanced. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

the milk is fantastic. it does not stink like other brands of milk. my son eagerly drinks milk. other brands milk does not like. I highly recommend sma [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

SO ITS BEEN ONE WEEK FROM STARTING THIS PRODUCT. I WAS FIRSTLY THINKING O NO WILL MY BABY LIKE THE CHANGE? CAN I BE BOTHERED TO SWAP?? WELL IT WAS EASIER THAN I THOUGHT MADE THE SWITCH EASY, IN FACT BABY LOVES THIS PRODUCT FINISHED THE BOTTLE AND DOES EVERY TIME. ONLY PROB IS ITS HARD TO FIND I WILL HAVE TO REORDER ONLINE. FROM LOOKING AT THE PRICE ITS CHEAPER THAN WHAT I USUALLY USE. HAVE RECOMMENDED TO MY MUMS AND TOTS GROUP I RUN. THANKS SMA [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A perfect milk

5 stars

I am happy that my baby like this milk. I was on different brand and try this one and my son loves this. I recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

4 stars

My daughter is so fussy when it comes to things like this but she loved it I will definitely be buying it again for her [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SMA ADVANCE FOLLOW ON MILK

5 stars

My daughter has really taken to this milk. She now enjoys a bottle again. I would recommend this to others. Thanks Insiders [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

Happy with the formula so far, baby hasn’t noticed change in milk &amp; no issues with changing. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Follow on

5 stars

I was worried about trying this milk as my health visor put me off but I’m glad I let me son try it as since his been on it his not been sick once And he seems to prefer this milk to the from birth milk [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Being Prepared

5 stars

Although our baby is breastfed we got this follow on milk to have as a handy back up especially with returning to work soon. The reviews from others using it have all been impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 360 reviews

