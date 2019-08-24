Sma Advanced Follow-On-Milk 6 Months+ 800G

Such a good baby formula
I was offering different formula milk to my baby and now I have tried SMA advanced one this is really good in consistency and loved by my baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A success
A great follow on milk. Baby took to it very naturally and we will continue using sma advanced. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic
the milk is fantastic. it does not stink like other brands of milk. my son eagerly drinks milk. other brands milk does not like. I highly recommend sma [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
SO ITS BEEN ONE WEEK FROM STARTING THIS PRODUCT. I WAS FIRSTLY THINKING O NO WILL MY BABY LIKE THE CHANGE? CAN I BE BOTHERED TO SWAP?? WELL IT WAS EASIER THAN I THOUGHT MADE THE SWITCH EASY, IN FACT BABY LOVES THIS PRODUCT FINISHED THE BOTTLE AND DOES EVERY TIME. ONLY PROB IS ITS HARD TO FIND I WILL HAVE TO REORDER ONLINE. FROM LOOKING AT THE PRICE ITS CHEAPER THAN WHAT I USUALLY USE. HAVE RECOMMENDED TO MY MUMS AND TOTS GROUP I RUN. THANKS SMA [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A perfect milk
I am happy that my baby like this milk. I was on different brand and try this one and my son loves this. I recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
My daughter is so fussy when it comes to things like this but she loved it I will definitely be buying it again for her [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
SMA ADVANCE FOLLOW ON MILK
My daughter has really taken to this milk. She now enjoys a bottle again. I would recommend this to others. Thanks Insiders [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
Happy with the formula so far, baby hasn’t noticed change in milk & no issues with changing. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Follow on
I was worried about trying this milk as my health visor put me off but I’m glad I let me son try it as since his been on it his not been sick once And he seems to prefer this milk to the from birth milk [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Being Prepared
Although our baby is breastfed we got this follow on milk to have as a handy back up especially with returning to work soon. The reviews from others using it have all been impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]