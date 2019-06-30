By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sma Advanced First Milk From Birth 800G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sma Advanced First Milk From Birth 800G
£ 16.00
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk
  • Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUKIreland
  • Moving to the next stage?
  • Stage 2 6+ months
  • At 6 months, you may want to consider moving to SMA® ADVANCED Follow-on Milk, specifically tailored to support a weaning diet. It is the only follow-on formula in the UK and Ireland to contain human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) 2'FL and LNnT which are structurally identical to the most abundant HMOs found in breast milk. SMA® ADVANCED Follow-on Milk contains Zinc and Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system and Iron which contributes to normal cognitive development.
  • Stage 3 12th month to 3 years
  • From the 12th month, we recommend SMA® ADVANCED Growing Up Milk.
  • It is nutritionally enriched to support young children's' growth up until their 4th birthday and is the only growing up formula in the UK and Ireland to contain human milk oligosaccharides 2'FL and LNnT which are structurally identical to the most abundant HMOs found in breast milk.
  • SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
  • At SMA® Nutrition, nature inspires us everyday. We have continued to be at the forefront of baby nutrition research for over 100 years and pursue reflecting nature's wonderful nutrients in our products. This has led us to developing SMA® ADVANCED First Infant Milk. It is an easy to digest, nutritionally complete breast milk substitute with Omega 3 & 6 LCP's, and our most advanced infant milk yet.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Stage 1 From birth
  • First Infant Milk
  • Breast Milk Substitute
  • Nutritionally complete
  • Easy to digest
  • Enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs
  • Leading baby nutrition for over 100 years
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Structurally Identical Human Milk Oligosaccharides (2'Fucosyllactose, Lacto-N-Neotetraose), Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Chloride, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA (Fish Oil)), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, E, Riboflavin, A, D, Thiamin, B6, Folic Acid, K, Biotin, B12), Potassium Chloride, L-Arginine, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, L-Histidine, L-Tyrosin, Choline Bitartrate, Inositol, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5' -Monophosphate), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Potassium Iodide, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
  • Approx. age of baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.4 kg, 7 1/2 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 3, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 90 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 3, Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age of baby: 2 - 4 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.7 kg, 8 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 4, Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age of baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 4.2 kg, 9 1/4 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 4, Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age of baby: 2 months; Approx. weight of baby: 5.3 kg, 11 3/4 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 5, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 150 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 5, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 3 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.1 kg, 13 1/2 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 4 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.7 kg, 14 3/4 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 6 months; Approx. weight of baby: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 8, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 240 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 8, Feeds in 24 hours: 4
  • Approx. age of baby: 7 - 12 months; Approx. weight of baby: - kg, - lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 7, Cooled, freshly boiled water: 210 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 7, Feeds in 24 hours: 3
  • This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
  • Approx. 195 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.1g
  • How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
  • Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
  • 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
  • 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
  • We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
  • For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfeed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA® Nutrition Careline
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml Prepared Feed
Energy264 kJ
-63 kcal
Fat3.2 g
of which, saturates0.9 g
of which, unsaturates2.1 g
Carbohydrate7.2 g
of which, sugars7.2 g
Fibre0.14 g
Protein1.2 g
Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)0.06 g
Vitamin A63 µg
Vitamin D0.86 µg
Vitamin E1.2 mg
Vitamin K5 µg
Vitamin C8.5 mg
Thiamin0.06 mg
Riboflavin0.14 mg
Niacin0.67 mg
Vitamin B60.044 mg
Folic Acid10 µg
Vitamin B120.14 µg
Biotin1.5 µg
Pantothenic Acid0.6 mg
Sodium0.25 g
Potassium72 mg
Chloride47 mg
Calcium43 mg
Phosphorus25 mg
Magnesium6.3 mg
Iron0.65 mg
Zinc0.62 mg
Copper0.054 mg
Manganese0.012 mg
Fluoride≤0.01 mg
Selenium2.1 µg
Iodine10 µg
Taurine3.7 mg
Choline6.9 mg
Inositol3.9 mg
L-Carnitine1.8 mg
Nucleotides1.8 mg
ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)62 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††7 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)505 mg
Arachidonic acid (AA)††7 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes-
††LCPS = Long Chain Polyunsaturates-

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfeed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A great formula to try and buy

4 stars

I was gifted this product tried it and were very pleased. I loked it because the Quality was good not a powdery formula. My son was full using this milk great product.

