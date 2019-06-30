Sma Advanced First Milk From Birth 800G

A great formula to try and buy
I was gifted this product tried it and were very pleased. I loked it because the Quality was good not a powdery formula. My son was full using this milk great product.
Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Structurally Identical Human Milk Oligosaccharides (2'Fucosyllactose, Lacto-N-Neotetraose), Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Chloride, Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA (Fish Oil)), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, E, Riboflavin, A, D, Thiamin, B6, Folic Acid, K, Biotin, B12), Potassium Chloride, L-Arginine, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, L-Histidine, L-Tyrosin, Choline Bitartrate, Inositol, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5' -Monophosphate), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Potassium Iodide, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenate
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|264 kJ
|-
|63 kcal
|Fat
|3.2 g
|of which, saturates
|0.9 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2 g
|of which, sugars
|7.2 g
|Fibre
|0.14 g
|Protein
|1.2 g
|Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|63 µg
|Vitamin D
|0.86 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.2 mg
|Vitamin K
|5 µg
|Vitamin C
|8.5 mg
|Thiamin
|0.06 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.14 mg
|Niacin
|0.67 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.044 mg
|Folic Acid
|10 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.14 µg
|Biotin
|1.5 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.6 mg
|Sodium
|0.25 g
|Potassium
|72 mg
|Chloride
|47 mg
|Calcium
|43 mg
|Phosphorus
|25 mg
|Magnesium
|6.3 mg
|Iron
|0.65 mg
|Zinc
|0.62 mg
|Copper
|0.054 mg
|Manganese
|0.012 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.01 mg
|Selenium
|2.1 µg
|Iodine
|10 µg
|Taurine
|3.7 mg
|Choline
|6.9 mg
|Inositol
|3.9 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1.8 mg
|Nucleotides
|1.8 mg
|ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)
|62 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|7 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|505 mg
|Arachidonic acid (AA)††
|7 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|††LCPS = Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfeed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
