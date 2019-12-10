By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

77 Berry Raspberry & Pomegranate Gin Liqueur 50Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
77 Berry Raspberry & Pomegranate Gin Liqueur 50Cl
£ 14.00
£28.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • 77 Berry Gin Liqueur Raspberry & Pomegranate
  • Why 77?
  • Read the story here www.bristoldistilling.com
  • Raspberry and Pomegranate Gin Liqueur
  • Bursts of fresh raspberry with a sweet warming finish. Made with our award winning London Dry Gin, Gin 77.
  • Serve over ice with tonic or lemonade, top with prosecco for a refreshing spritz or add a splash of blush to your favourite cocktail.
  • Life's too short for bad liquor. Be bold. Have spirit.
  • We are BDCo.
  • Colour may change over time
  • Contains natural ingredients
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

10

ABV

20% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve over ice with tonic or lemonade, top with prosecco for a refreshing spritz or add a splash of berry to your favourite cocktail.

Name and address

  • BDCo.,
  • St John's Lane,
  • Bristol,
  • BS3 5BQ.

Return to

  • BDCo.,
  • St John's Lane,
  • Bristol,
  • BS3 5BQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Fox & Foreman Rhubarb Shimmer Gin Liqueur 20Cl

£ 6.00
£30.00/litre

Offer

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here