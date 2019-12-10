77 Berry Raspberry & Pomegranate Gin Liqueur 50Cl
Product Description
- 77 Berry Gin Liqueur Raspberry & Pomegranate
- Why 77?
- Read the story here www.bristoldistilling.com
- Raspberry and Pomegranate Gin Liqueur
- Bursts of fresh raspberry with a sweet warming finish. Made with our award winning London Dry Gin, Gin 77.
- Serve over ice with tonic or lemonade, top with prosecco for a refreshing spritz or add a splash of blush to your favourite cocktail.
- Life's too short for bad liquor. Be bold. Have spirit.
- We are BDCo.
- Colour may change over time
- Contains natural ingredients
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
10
ABV
20% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- BDCo.,
- St John's Lane,
- Bristol,
- BS3 5BQ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019