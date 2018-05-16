Tesco Italian Rose Blush 187Ml

- Energy356kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- SANGIOVESE RUBICONE IGT ROSE' ITALIAN BLUSH vintage 2018
- Dry rose with refreshing notes of red cherries and strawberries with a citrus fruit finish.
- Wine of Italy
- Dry & fruity
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Refreshing and fruit with flavours of bright red berries and citrus fruit, made from lightly pressed grapes for a delicate flavour and colour.
Region of Origin
Emilia-Romagna
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12% vol
Producer
CAVIRO S.C.A.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sangiovese
Vinification Details
- After harvesting, vinification is carried out with the presence of grape skins (8 hours with 8 degrees celsius). This wine is fermented at low temperature to retain the bright summer-fruit flavours
History
- Fermentation takes place in 300-900 hl tanks at 13-16°C for 12 days, then the wine is stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-6 months prior to bottling
Regional Information
- Sangiovese is a grape variety that derives its name from the Latin sanguis Jovis, "the blood of Jupiter". This wine is the result of an hand and machine harvesting by the end of August, beginning of September. Regional Information - Made from Sangiovese grapes grown in clay hills of Romagna region at a height of 100-300m, in particular in the area of Rubicone
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dark place.
Produce of
Produce of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with smoked salmon or fresh strawberries.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 1 glass
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza in Forlì Winery,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|285kJ / 69kcal
|356kJ / 86kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
