Tesco Italian Rose Blush 187Ml

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy356kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • SANGIOVESE RUBICONE IGT ROSE' ITALIAN BLUSH vintage 2018
  • Dry rose with refreshing notes of red cherries and strawberries with a citrus fruit finish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Dry & fruity
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing and fruit with flavours of bright red berries and citrus fruit, made from lightly pressed grapes for a delicate flavour and colour.

Region of Origin

Emilia-Romagna

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CAVIRO S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • After harvesting, vinification is carried out with the presence of grape skins (8 hours with 8 degrees celsius). This wine is fermented at low temperature to retain the bright summer-fruit flavours

History

  • Fermentation takes place in 300-900 hl tanks at 13-16°C for 12 days, then the wine is stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-6 months prior to bottling

Regional Information

  • Sangiovese is a grape variety that derives its name from the Latin sanguis Jovis, "the blood of Jupiter". This wine is the result of an hand and machine harvesting by the end of August, beginning of September. Regional Information - Made from Sangiovese grapes grown in clay hills of Romagna region at a height of 100-300m, in particular in the area of Rubicone

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with smoked salmon or fresh strawberries.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 1 glass

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro S.C.A.,
  • Faenza in Forlì Winery,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy285kJ / 69kcal356kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

