Sally Hansen Miracle Gel 14.7Ml Saturn It Up!

£10.00

£6.80/10ml

Miracle Gel Nail Polish 242 Saturn It Up!
A breakthrough in gel nail polish! Get the salon look at home in 2 simple steps with Miracle Gel Nail Polish by Sally Hansen. The only true 2-step gel manicure with no light needed. Available in 75 shades! Leading the revolution in gel technology. No UV/LED light needed. Removes like regular nail polish
Sally Hansen, America's #1 selling brand of nail color and care, provides innovative solutions for every nail care problem and fashionable colors for every manicure and pedicure need. Sally Hansen offers on-trend nail color and nail art essentials; efficacious care products for healthy nails; effective and easy-to-use beauty tools; and the widest range of flattering leg makeup and hair removal solutions.
The ultimate chip-resistant polishGel-like wear with no UV light neededEasy to remove
Pack size: 14.7ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Silica, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Triphenyl Phosphate, Bis (Glycidoxyphenyl) Propane/Bisaminomethylnorbornane Copolymer, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/TMP Crosspolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Polyurethane-11, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Lithothamnion Calcareum Extract, Tin Oxide, Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Aluminum Hydroxide, Mannitol, Polyvinyl Butyral, Solum Diatomeae/Diatomaceous Earth/Terre De Diatomees, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Zinc Sulfate, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI77891), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), D&C Red No. 28 (CI 45410), D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Start with clean, dry nails. No base coat needed. Apply 2 coats of MIRACLE GEL™ COLOR. Let dry.Step 2: Finish with 1 coat of MIRACLE GEL™ TOP COAT.

