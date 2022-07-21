Sally Hansen No More Stains Spray Base Coat 11Ml

No More Stains Spray On Base Coat

Introducing Sally Hansen's No More Stains Spray-on Base Coat, the first ever spray-on stain guard that guarantees to protect your nails from high pigmented colors. Developed with a unique anti-stain technology and nourishing actives to care while standing up to the richest of colors. Fast drying formula allows you to start polishing in just a minute. In just one spray, protect from future nail color stains.

The first ever spray-on base coat with nourishing actives helps stand up to the richest of colors Infused with White Tea extract, the formula is non-sticky and streak-free

Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Isopropyl Alcohol, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Disiloxane, Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol

