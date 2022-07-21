We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Sally Hansen No More Stains Spray Base Coat 11Ml

Sally Hansen No More Stains Spray Base Coat 11Ml

4(60)
Write a review

£8.00

£7.27/10ml

No More Stains Spray On Base Coat
Introducing Sally Hansen's No More Stains Spray-on Base Coat, the first ever spray-on stain guard that guarantees to protect your nails from high pigmented colors. Developed with a unique anti-stain technology and nourishing actives to care while standing up to the richest of colors. Fast drying formula allows you to start polishing in just a minute. In just one spray, protect from future nail color stains. Introducing Sally Hansen's No More Stains Spray-on Base Coat, the first ever spray-on stain guard that guarantees to protect your nails from high pigmented colors. Developed with a unique anti-stain technology and nourishing actives to care while standing up to the richest of colors. Fast drying formula allows you to start polishing in just a minute.
Sally Hansen, America's #1 selling brand of nail color and care, provides innovative solutions for every nail care problem and fashionable colors for every manicure and pedicure need. Sally Hansen offers on-trend nail color and nail art essentials; efficacious care products for healthy nails; effective and easy-to-use beauty tools; and the widest range of flattering leg makeup and hair removal solutions.
The first ever spray-on base coat with nourishing actives helps stand up to the richest of colorsInfused with White Tea extract, the formula is non-sticky and streak-free
Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Isopropyl Alcohol, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Disiloxane, Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Spray onto each bare nail.Step 2: Dries in seconds.Step 3: Apply nail color

View all Nail Polish & Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here