Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Vitamin Strength 13.3Ml Serum

Hard as Nails Vitamin Strength Serum

Introducing Hard as Nails strengthening protein serum that delivers deep restorative strength with lasting protection for your nails and cuticles. The concentrated, fast absorbing formula reinforces nails with hydrolyzed protein actives, strengthening resistance against damage and breaking. Unique delivery system of microcapsules are enriched with Vitamins A, C & E for extra energizing benefits. Apply daily on bare nails. In only 1 week, nails are strengthened, protected, and fortified to withstand the elements. The next generation of Hard as Nails, your nail clinic in a bottle!

Sally Hansen, America's #1 selling brand of nail color and care, provides innovative solutions for every nail care problem and fashionable colors for every manicure and pedicure need. Sally Hansen offers on-trend nail color and nail art essentials; efficacious care products for healthy nails; effective and easy-to-use beauty tools; and the widest range of flattering leg makeup and hair removal solutions.

The fast absorbing formula with Hydrolyzed Proteins helps resist against damage and breaking Pink microcapsules are enriched with Vitamins A, C & E for energizing benefits Lightly scented with fresh Geranium, the lightweight, non-sticky texture will leave nails feeling smooth and silky

Pack size: 13.3ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-11, Lactose, Cellulose, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Linalool, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citral, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Talc, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)