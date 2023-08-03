We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Rimmel 24 Hour Brow Mascara Wonderfull 4.5Ml Dark

Rimmel 24 Hour Brow Mascara Wonderfull 4.5Ml Dark

4.2(616)
Write a review

£9.00

£20.00/10ml

Wonder'full 24 Hour Brow Mascara Dark
Live the London look! Colour, fill and tame your brows with Wonder'Full Brow from Rimmel London. Infused with 4 luxurious oils, the creamy coloured formula with fibres gives you that natural yet 'plumped' makeup effect. It doesn't smudge or fade, for fuller-looking brows that stay put for up to 24 hours. So whether you're working, shopping, on a special occasion, or out with the girls you will be ready for everything! Wonder'Full Brow in Medium Brown is the ideal brow product to use daily. Its tiny tapered brush gives you ideal precision, for easy, quick and mess-free application. For daily brow perfection, Wonder'Full Brow is the perfect addition to your makeup kit. And it would make a lovely gift for a girlfriend, sister or even your mum!
Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London : young, urban, eclectic, beautiful. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. Live the London Look.
Up to 24 hour wear and waterproof, yet easy to removeFlower shaped fibres for full and plumped yet natural looking browsInfused with 4 luxurious oils, Argan, Maracuja, Marula & Camellia oilsMistake-proof application, smudge-proof and fade-proof resultColours, fills and tames brows
Pack size: 4.5ML

Ingredients

Isododecane, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, Microcristallina Cera/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcrystalline, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Quaternium-90 Bentonite, Paraffin, Butylene Glycol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Carbonate, Nylon-6, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glyceryl Rosinate, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Synthetic Wax, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Polyethylene, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Arginine, Caffeine, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Collagen (derived from Fish), PPG-26-Buteth-26, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Silica, Biotin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Sodium Sulfate, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbitol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)]

View all Eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here