Rimmel 24 Hour Brow Mascara Wonderfull 4.5Ml Dark

Wonder'full 24 Hour Brow Mascara Dark

Live the London look! Colour, fill and tame your brows with Wonder'Full Brow from Rimmel London. Infused with 4 luxurious oils, the creamy coloured formula with fibres gives you that natural yet 'plumped' makeup effect. It doesn't smudge or fade, for fuller-looking brows that stay put for up to 24 hours. So whether you're working, shopping, on a special occasion, or out with the girls you will be ready for everything! Wonder'Full Brow in Medium Brown is the ideal brow product to use daily. Its tiny tapered brush gives you ideal precision, for easy, quick and mess-free application. For daily brow perfection, Wonder'Full Brow is the perfect addition to your makeup kit. And it would make a lovely gift for a girlfriend, sister or even your mum!

Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London : young, urban, eclectic, beautiful. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. Live the London Look.

Up to 24 hour wear and waterproof, yet easy to remove Flower shaped fibres for full and plumped yet natural looking brows Infused with 4 luxurious oils, Argan, Maracuja, Marula & Camellia oils Mistake-proof application, smudge-proof and fade-proof result Colours, fills and tames brows

Pack size: 4.5ML

Ingredients

Isododecane, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, Microcristallina Cera/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcrystalline, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Quaternium-90 Bentonite, Paraffin, Butylene Glycol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Carbonate, Nylon-6, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glyceryl Rosinate, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Synthetic Wax, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Polyethylene, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Arginine, Caffeine, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Collagen (derived from Fish), PPG-26-Buteth-26, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Silica, Biotin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Sodium Sulfate, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbitol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)]