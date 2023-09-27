We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Lasting Radiance Concealer 7Ml Soft Beige

4.4(273)
£9.00

£12.86/10ml

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Radiance Concealer. This concealer instantly illuminates the skin with a healthy radiance for a fresh and healthy look. The inclusion of peptides increases elasticity, so skin recovers and bounces back more quickly. Contains the added benefits of Vitamin C and radiance pearls that illuminate the skin and gives you a dewy look all day long, so whether you're working, shopping, on a special occasion, or out with the girls you will be ready for everything. Live The London Look.
Conceals and illuminatesSkin brighteningVitamin C erases signs of tirednessRadiance pearls for a fresh glowFull and flawless coverage
Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Butylene Glycol, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Talc, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Tribehenin, Isononyl Isononanoate, Magnesium Sulfate, Bis-PEG/PPG-14/14 Dimethicone, Lecithin, Mica, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Laureth-7, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Propylene Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Polymethacrylate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, BHT, Sodium PCA, Urea, Trehalose, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Hexylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-51, Caprylyl Glycol, Triacetin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, [May contain /+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

7ml

Preparation and Usage

Ready for concealer that instantly illuminates the skin? To get the most out of Lasting Radiance Concealer, follow these steps…Step 1: For a full, flawless makeup routine, start your look with Lasting Radiance Primer and Lasting Radiance Foundation.Step 2: Use Lasting Radiance Concealer to complete your base. Dot and blend over dark circles and blemishes for a comfortable glow finish.

