Rimmel Lasting Radiance Foundation 30Ml True Ivory

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Radiance Foundation. This foundation instantly illuminates the skin with a healthy radiant glow and minimises the effects of pollution. The inclusion of peptides increases elasticity, so skin recovers and bounces back more quickly. Contains the added benefits of SPF 25 creating a dewy glow on the skin that lasts all day long so whether you're working, shopping, on a special occasion, or out with the girls you will be ready for everything. Gently apply to skin for a light, smooth, natural texture that offers 100% poreless coverage. Live The London Look.

Skin-smoothing medium coverage foundation with added luminosity-boosting pearls Uses Urban Shield Technology to protect skin from pollution and SPF25 Instant skin moisture and radiance Blurs fine lines and wrinkles 24-hour hydration for a healthy-looking complexion

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Dimethicone, Talc, Mica, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Lauryl PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Lecithin, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethiconol, Sodium PCA, Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum/Fragrance, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Disodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Glyceryl Polymethacrylate, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-8, Butylene Glycol, Ectoin, Aluminum Hydroxide, Trehalose, Tocopherol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Propylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Dipropylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-51, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Dimethylmethoxy Chromanol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, BHT, Triacetin, Geraniol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Alteromonas Ferment Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage