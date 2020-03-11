By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Luxe Medium Toothbrush

Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Luxe Medium Toothbrush
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

  • Oral-B Pulsar 3DWhite Luxe battery toothbrush gives you the control of a regular manual brush and whitens your smile. The brush whitens teeth in 1 week by removing surface stains. It removes stains on teeth, between teeth and along the gumline.
  • With vibrating bristles to whiten your teeth
  • Battery-operated toothbrush removes stains on teeth, between teeth and along the gumline
  • Pulsar gives you the control of a regular manual brush and enhanced deep cleaning power
  • Slim Handle with built-in power supply

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
