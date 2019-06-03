Lynx Excite Body Spray 250Ml

Disappointed
Can't believe they have stopped supplying the antiperspirant version! Looks like I will have to move back to using Sure :(
Fantastic smell!
I absolutely love the scent of this deodorant. I've had this specific one for a couple of weeks now, and I don't get tired of smelling, if anything, I love it more and more as the days go by. It isn't my favourite one (lynx gold holds that trophy), but it's definitely second. And adds a nice variety. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Favourite scent. Long lasting
This is by far my favourite lynx scent. It has woody notes along with a hint of oriental spice which for me is a terrific blend. I will always buy this scent repeatedly as a few sprays are long lasting smelling, which makes a great impression. Regardless of size of can etc this one for me is the perfect scent and deodorant for any occasion and would always recommend to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Great
This is a great body spray, a bit more out there in terms of the tone of its scent but it is a great one to use when needing a quick freshen up. It does remind me of being a bit younger and I think that would put me off using daily but as a quick spritz its great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Great
Product smells awesome! Not blown away entirely, but happy that it does the job! I was slightly confused about the direction of the button on top. In previous spray bottle it has been the other way, which I had grown accustom too - this newer way seems to make more logical sense though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]