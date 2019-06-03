By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Excite Body Spray 250Ml

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml
  • Lynx Excite Body Spray 250ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range and is a subtle refined fragrance for men with odour protection. With Lynx Excite Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement, the woody fragrance with a hint of oriental spice will give you a real presence. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic men’s fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Excite Anti-perspirant 250ml and try it alongside our Lynx Excite Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated scent and every day fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban & Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml.
  • Selected Lynx products are also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • To explore the range of Lynx deodorants, Mens body spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • With Lynx Excite Body Spray Deodorant for men make a statement by embracing the power of understatement
  • A subtle refined fragrance for men and 48hr odour protection
  • A woody fragrance with a hint of oriental spice
  • Long lasting protection
  • Shake, twist and spray deo directly on underarms and body
  • Goes well with Lynx Excite Body Wash 250ml and Lynx Excite Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 250ml
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

1 stars

Can't believe they have stopped supplying the antiperspirant version! Looks like I will have to move back to using Sure :(

Fantastic smell!

4 stars

I absolutely love the scent of this deodorant. I've had this specific one for a couple of weeks now, and I don't get tired of smelling, if anything, I love it more and more as the days go by. It isn't my favourite one (lynx gold holds that trophy), but it's definitely second. And adds a nice variety. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite scent. Long lasting

5 stars

This is by far my favourite lynx scent. It has woody notes along with a hint of oriental spice which for me is a terrific blend. I will always buy this scent repeatedly as a few sprays are long lasting smelling, which makes a great impression. Regardless of size of can etc this one for me is the perfect scent and deodorant for any occasion and would always recommend to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Great

5 stars

This is a great body spray, a bit more out there in terms of the tone of its scent but it is a great one to use when needing a quick freshen up. It does remind me of being a bit younger and I think that would put me off using daily but as a quick spritz its great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Great

3 stars

Product smells awesome! Not blown away entirely, but happy that it does the job! I was slightly confused about the direction of the button on top. In previous spray bottle it has been the other way, which I had grown accustom too - this newer way seems to make more logical sense though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

