By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lynx Ice Chill Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Ice Chill Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml
  • We’ve all been there, it’s getting late in the day. You’ve been putting in your usual 110 per cent. Crushing everything that’s been thrown your way. Bossing it left, right and centre, but instead of a well earned reward your underarms have decided to punish you with sweat. Not cool Armpits. Shame on you.
  • Thankfully there’s an effortless solution. Lynx Antiperspirant deodorant for men. A spray deodorant that stops sweat before it has a chance to happen. Unlike some other mens spray deodorant, this deodorant spray keeps you dry for 48 hours. Some antiperspirant for men makes you smell nice…Lynx antiperspirant makes you smell incredible. Cancelling out odour. Banishing BO. Leaving you smelling of frozen mint and lemon.
  • Armed with this, the ultimate spray deodorant for men you can safely: High five strangers. Stay up for sunsets. Or Marathon your favourite show. Imagine playing 48 hours of games in a tiny, windowless room, in the middle of a heatwave. With the AC off. We wouldn’t recommend it, but with the Lynx antiperspirant you could...AND still expect to emerge dry and smelling decent. That’s because this bad boy is a deodorant for men like no other. Your guarantor of confidence. The king of sweat free, freedom.
  • Available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • To explore the Lynx range of deodorants and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • LYNX ICE CHILL ANTI-PERSPIRANT FOR MEN LEAVES YOU SMELLING OF FROZEN MINT AND LEMON
  • THIS ANTIPERSPIRANT KEEPS YOU DRY FOR 48 HOURS
  • DRY AS PROFESSOR SNAPE DRY-HUMOUR DRY
  • TWIST CAP. SHAKE CAN. SPRAY ARMPITS. PUNCH AIR
  • 48 HOUR SWEAT PROTECTION
  • LYNX PARTNERS WITH KEY ORGANISATIONS TO FIGHT LABELS AND BULLYING
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Citral, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Anti-Perspirant

5 stars

Made me smell nice. Had a nice cooling feeling when applied. I would buy again. Did the job it was meant to do. Lasted a long while as well, which is nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great ice cold feel!

5 stars

Great Anti-Perspirant. Loved using this daily in the morning as it gave an ice cold feel and woke me right up! Long lasting as well! I would definitely recommend. The only negative I could say is that the amount of spray delivered is fairly powerful so be cautious of not holding it too long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lasted well but some white stains

3 stars

It was decent anti-perspirant, and easily lasted all day even with very hot tube journeys and broken AC. However I found it often left white stains and left noticeable white powder marks upon application. I've found other versions of this product to last as well without the powder [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

4 stars

Have tried others but find this one hard to compete with, pleasant smell and lasting for about 8 hours. With the new style top it certainly is easy to operate and seals back nicely after use, safer to carry for all occasions. Recommend to anyone who likes a gentle perfume that last and turns a few heads. Keep it coming supplier, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says on the tin

5 stars

Exactly what you want from a product like this! It’s got a refreshing cool or ‘chill’ scent, which smells good but is not too strong or overpowering. Also it lasts a good amount of time and works very well as an antiperspirant rather than just smelling good and not keeping away the sweat. I would definitely recommend this product and will be using it on the regular myself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Another great smell from Lynx!

5 stars

Saw this and loved the new fragrance! As you do in the shop giving the new sprays a smell, this one went straight in my basket!! Love the size of the van as it seems like its going to last forever and does it’s job too! Stay dry all day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product overall

4 stars

This anti-perspirant comes in a large can however is still acceptable to hold and use. The design on the outside is effective and smart, clearly describing the product and how to use safely. When applying the product it was easy, and only needed a small amount to work affectively. The spray covered the intended area well and did not leave any marks on the skin on clothing. The anti-perspirant the smell is described as ice chill, this is true to some extent with the product smelling fresh and leaving you feel refreshed. The only down side to the product is the size of the canister as is on the larger side. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good

4 stars

Smells great, doesn’t leave white marks all over your clothes nor leaves that horrible yellow stains on your white shirts! Great to use after the gym and keeps your sweat patches at bay during a long day at work. Will definitely use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty Good

4 stars

This deodorant was a good purchase and accompanies the Lynx range very well. The antiperspirant element of it works very well and keeps you dry throughout the day. The only downside to the product is that it leaves white marks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well

4 stars

A little goes a long way, you don’t need to spray a lot to get a full day of anti-perspirant. Although this makes it easy to ‘over spray’ so have to be a little careful. The smell is fresh and masculine - perfect for summer. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml

Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 250Ml

£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml

Lynx Dark Temptation Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here