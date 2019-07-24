By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 250Ml

4(19)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 250Ml
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml
  • You’re minding your own business, when BAM! Your crush walks in. ‘Stay cool’, you tell yourself but, awwwww, snap! Stress sweat and rising body temperature have arrived, and they’re ready to stomp on your day. If only there was a deodorant solution. Like a miraculous mens body spray that could instantly cool skin, lowering body temperature by 6 degrees, so you stay chill when it matters…
  • Now imagine the same scenario, but you’ve prepared for the moment with Lynx body spray. Not only do you smell of mother nature’s joint favourite fragrances, Frozen Mint and Lemon, but, you’ve got 48 hours of fresh on your side. And world class anti-bacterial protection up your sleeve. All the way to your armpits...across your nipples and torso. When your crush enters the room, instead of a musty tortoise cage, this mens deodorant makes you cooler than a Polar Bear’s toes. Creeping anxiety is replaced by confidence. Instead of over-trying, you can stay chill.
  • In summary, if you’re looking for an Aluminium free deodorant body spray for men that will keep you fresher for longer, and help you smell like heaven, you’ve just found it homie. It’s called Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray Deodorant for men.
  • Also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • To explore the range of Lynx deodorants and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • LYNX ICE CHILL BODY SPRAY FOR MEN LEAVES YOU SMELLING OF FROZEN MINT AND LEMON
  • WHILE COOLING YOUR SKIN 6 DEGREES
  • BECAUSE YOU’RE HOTTER WHEN YOU’RE CHILL
  • TWIST CAP. SHAKE CAN. SPRAY BODY. PUNCH AIR
  • STAY FRESHER FOR LONGER
  • LYNX PARTNERS WITH KEY ORGANISATIONS TO FIGHT LABELS AND BULLYING
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

19 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Mr

1 stars

What a load of rubbish. I’ve never,ever smelt of b.o before. But I still did smell even after using this product. It certainly doesn’t do what they’re advertising. Very disappointed.

Ice fresh but....

2 stars

A nice mixture of mint & lemon, when sprayed gives a nice cool effect on your body and lemon smell (like hand wipes) but no matter how far away I spray, the mint is causing a burning sensation on my skin, don't have any known allergies either.

Good smell but doesn't last!

3 stars

I bought this spray about a month ago and although it smells good, i don't feel the smell lasts very long and it has worn off by the end of the working day. This isn't ideal as you don't want to have to carry it around with you all day! I would prefer to stick with an anti perspirant that stops me from sweating and lasts a bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very fresh and long lasting

5 stars

I received this product a few months ago and there is still more than half left in bottle. The scent the product leaves is very refreshing and long lasting. The only downside to the product is the size of the bottle. It does take up a lot of space if you intend on taking it along with you on your travels [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

2 stars

Great refreshing lynx smell. Really nice. And nice new can style with twist top then press. Easy push down button. And great angle for spray. However it’s a 48 hour body spray. But wore off within 7 hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell, cool bottle

4 stars

I rate the large bottle and the twist top that releases the trigger is a cool feature that I fear would be a bit weak but is actually quite sturdy. Refreshing smell and feel, you can smell the lemons which makes this stand out from other Lynx sprays, although I didn't pick up much decent of mint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good decent smell that lasts all day

4 stars

This is a close second or third when it comes to lynx products, it just smells normal and fresh without an overpowering fragrance. Africa is my favourite but this is totally different as Africa focuses on the smell whilst this product seems to focus on just smelling fresh throughout the day. Would definitely recommend to friends and family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

OK product, some good features.

3 stars

This body spray comes in a large canister which has attractive and bright colours on, this makes the product eye catching and appealing to customers. The body spray can be applied with ease by using the spray application. It has good coverage however does the smell does not last as long as would like and you have to reapply. The smell is OK, it has a clean crisp smell, which is not overly powerful and can be warn at any time of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Last Longer and Keeps you cool

5 stars

The bigger LYNX Boday Spray can last so much longer and allows you to get alot more uses out of it rather than normal sized one. The Ice Chill is a first for me and cools down your body tempture as soon as hit the skin. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Lynx spray I've used

4 stars

Have been using this for a few weeks now and it's definitely the best Lynx spray I've used. Smells great and has lasted a long time too. However it does sometimes feel quite liquid-like when being sprayed, rather than the dryer deodorants I've used before in the past, which occasionally made it feel a bit sticky. Would recommend though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

