Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 250Ml

Mr 1 stars Review from unilever.com 24th July 2019 What a load of rubbish. I’ve never,ever smelt of b.o before. But I still did smell even after using this product. It certainly doesn’t do what they’re advertising. Very disappointed.

Ice fresh but.... 2 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2019 A nice mixture of mint & lemon, when sprayed gives a nice cool effect on your body and lemon smell (like hand wipes) but no matter how far away I spray, the mint is causing a burning sensation on my skin, don't have any known allergies either.

Good smell but doesn't last! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2019 I bought this spray about a month ago and although it smells good, i don't feel the smell lasts very long and it has worn off by the end of the working day. This isn't ideal as you don't want to have to carry it around with you all day! I would prefer to stick with an anti perspirant that stops me from sweating and lasts a bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very fresh and long lasting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2019 I received this product a few months ago and there is still more than half left in bottle. The scent the product leaves is very refreshing and long lasting. The only downside to the product is the size of the bottle. It does take up a lot of space if you intend on taking it along with you on your travels [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing 2 stars Review from unilever.com 12th June 2019 Great refreshing lynx smell. Really nice. And nice new can style with twist top then press. Easy push down button. And great angle for spray. However it’s a 48 hour body spray. But wore off within 7 hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell, cool bottle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th May 2019 I rate the large bottle and the twist top that releases the trigger is a cool feature that I fear would be a bit weak but is actually quite sturdy. Refreshing smell and feel, you can smell the lemons which makes this stand out from other Lynx sprays, although I didn't pick up much decent of mint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good decent smell that lasts all day 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 This is a close second or third when it comes to lynx products, it just smells normal and fresh without an overpowering fragrance. Africa is my favourite but this is totally different as Africa focuses on the smell whilst this product seems to focus on just smelling fresh throughout the day. Would definitely recommend to friends and family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

OK product, some good features. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd May 2019 This body spray comes in a large canister which has attractive and bright colours on, this makes the product eye catching and appealing to customers. The body spray can be applied with ease by using the spray application. It has good coverage however does the smell does not last as long as would like and you have to reapply. The smell is OK, it has a clean crisp smell, which is not overly powerful and can be warn at any time of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Last Longer and Keeps you cool 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st May 2019 The bigger LYNX Boday Spray can last so much longer and allows you to get alot more uses out of it rather than normal sized one. The Ice Chill is a first for me and cools down your body tempture as soon as hit the skin. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]