Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

Just finished the bottle and it’s so long lasting!
I have just finished the bottle of this, I kept it in my gym bag as I wasn’t too sure if it would be as nice as my usual more expensive one. I’ve had lots of compliments about the smell and it works well to keep me fresh smelling after football. Great product and has lasted ages! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good smell but not my favourite!
I bought this spray about a month ago and although it smells good, i don't feel the smell lasts very long and it has worn off by the end of the working day. This isn't ideal as you don't want to have to carry it around with you all day! I would prefer to stick with an anti perspirant that stops me from sweating and lasts a bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Long lasting, very refreshing
This product is very long lasting and the scent is very sleek yet refreshing. The product lasted me a very long time as the bottle is really big. However the problem with the size of the bottle restricts you from taking it along with your travels as it takes up a lot of space [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great deodorant, long lasting
The bottle for this product ensures that the deodorant lasts a very long time. The scent on the product is very refreshing and most times aftershave was not needed as the scent on the deodorant is very sleek yet refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product, very long lasting
This product arrived a few months ago and it lasted for around 3 months. The scent was really fragrant yet long lasting. However the only downfall is the size of the bottle as it takes a lot of space. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great and does the job
I tried this item over the last month and rate it highly. I'm active when it comes to sport and travelling so put it through its paces in the gym and in Morocco's 40 degree heat. Smells great and does the job (for 24 rather than 48 hours mind you). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely scent
I started using this a month ago, and I fell in love with it. The scent that it has is so nice, that even the people ask me what aftershave I am wearing. I have quite sensitive skin, and I am quite special for deodorant, but this one it meets my requirements. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice spray
This product is much better than the roll on because the sweat protection. The bottle is nice to look at, easy to use and has a powerful jet of spray. Overall I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best deodorant, great smell!!
The smell is perfect lightly scented not too strong. Works really well. Love using this product, I’ve tried other brands and lyxn simply works the best. The price for a can is a bit overpriced in my opinion but it’s worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the gold scent
I’m a fan of the lynx gold scent so the anti persperant didn’t dissapoint. It’s a nice soft deoderant smell (not too overpowering). No noticable white marks on my clothing either, so all in all happy with the product. would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]