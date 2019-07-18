By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml
  • Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 250ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range. Lynx Gold gives you sweat protection without white marks or yellow stains, leaving your style protected. Scented with Oud Wood and Dark Vanilla, Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Anti-perspirant offers a subtle, woody fragrance that gives you a memorable touch. To get the most from your product, shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your underarm. Spray in short bursts for great protection from style threatening odour to start your morning feeling fresh and confident. Black or white shirt – doesn’t matter, Lynx Gold leaves no white marks or yellow stains. To fully refine your style, get showered first with Lynx You Body Wash. Then sharpen up your look with Lynx Clean Cut Look Definition Wax and Lynx Signature Daily Fragrance with Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla. Also available as a body spray, this masculine fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry. Boost your sweat protection with our Lynx Body Wash range. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban & Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml. Find Your Magic with the new Lynx male grooming range.
  • Selected Lynx products also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • To explore the range of Lynx deodorants, Mens body spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Lynx Gold Anti-Marks Protection
  • Sweat protection that lasts for 48 hours
  • With the subtle and refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla
  • Protects your style, Impeccably
  • Keeps you (and your shirts) feeling clean and fresh
  • Shake can, twist and apply deo on to your underarms
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER:  MAY BURST IF HEATED.  KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN..

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

30 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just finished the bottle and it’s so long lasting!

5 stars

I have just finished the bottle of this, I kept it in my gym bag as I wasn’t too sure if it would be as nice as my usual more expensive one. I’ve had lots of compliments about the smell and it works well to keep me fresh smelling after football. Great product and has lasted ages! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good smell but not my favourite!

3 stars

I bought this spray about a month ago and although it smells good, i don't feel the smell lasts very long and it has worn off by the end of the working day. This isn't ideal as you don't want to have to carry it around with you all day! I would prefer to stick with an anti perspirant that stops me from sweating and lasts a bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting, very refreshing

4 stars

This product is very long lasting and the scent is very sleek yet refreshing. The product lasted me a very long time as the bottle is really big. However the problem with the size of the bottle restricts you from taking it along with your travels as it takes up a lot of space [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant, long lasting

4 stars

The bottle for this product ensures that the deodorant lasts a very long time. The scent on the product is very refreshing and most times aftershave was not needed as the scent on the deodorant is very sleek yet refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, very long lasting

5 stars

This product arrived a few months ago and it lasted for around 3 months. The scent was really fragrant yet long lasting. However the only downfall is the size of the bottle as it takes a lot of space. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great and does the job

5 stars

I tried this item over the last month and rate it highly. I'm active when it comes to sport and travelling so put it through its paces in the gym and in Morocco's 40 degree heat. Smells great and does the job (for 24 rather than 48 hours mind you). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent

5 stars

I started using this a month ago, and I fell in love with it. The scent that it has is so nice, that even the people ask me what aftershave I am wearing. I have quite sensitive skin, and I am quite special for deodorant, but this one it meets my requirements. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice spray

4 stars

This product is much better than the roll on because the sweat protection. The bottle is nice to look at, easy to use and has a powerful jet of spray. Overall I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best deodorant, great smell!!

5 stars

The smell is perfect lightly scented not too strong. Works really well. Love using this product, I’ve tried other brands and lyxn simply works the best. The price for a can is a bit overpriced in my opinion but it’s worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the gold scent

5 stars

I’m a fan of the lynx gold scent so the anti persperant didn’t dissapoint. It’s a nice soft deoderant smell (not too overpowering). No noticable white marks on my clothing either, so all in all happy with the product. would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

