Lynx Gold Body Spray 250Ml

Lynx Gold Body Spray 250Ml
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml

Product Description

  • Deodorant & Bodyspray Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla
  • Lynx Gold Body Spray 250ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range. This body spray provides a subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla, giving you a real presence wherever you are. A few quick sprays are all you need for a lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant in spray and roll-on, this classic fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Gold Anti-perspirant 250ml and try it alongside our Lynx Gold Shower Gel 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban & Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml. Also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml. To explore the range of Lynx deodorants, Men's body spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Smell great all day with Lynx Gold Mens deodorant
  • A subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla
  • 48hr odour protection
  • Shake, twist and deo spray directly on body
  • Goes well with Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 250ml & Lynx Gold Shower Gel 250ml
  • Find Your Magic with the new Lynx male grooming range
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stay fresh and smell great for 48H
  • Step 1 Twist it
  • Step 2 Spray under arms
  • Step 3 Spray on body
  • Step 4 Smell great
  • Directions: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.
  • UK: Phone free on 0800 585204
  • IE: Phone callsave: 1850 404060
  • www.unilever.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

Great smell even if it doesn't for long

3 stars

A decent body spray which keeps you feeling fresh for a little while however this doesn't last for too long especially if you are active. The smell is fantastic however, although you have regularly re-apply you will receive lots of compliments [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good

4 stars

I’m not normally the biggest fan of Lynx (comparisons to teenage boys in school changing rooms always seem to happen) but I was impressed with this one, as it actually smells like a grown up deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still going strong

3 stars

I've had this product for well over a month, theres still plenty of spray left in the can. I've found this particularly useful as I spend a lot of time on the road so can chuck it in my suit case knowing it's not going to run out. I'm not overly impressed with the smell however, it's not quite to my taste, although that's just a matter of opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I've always loved this product.

5 stars

The lynx gold range smells amazing. it's like a high end version of the lynx range and people are always completing the products when they smell them. I've given it a try without using a roll on as well and it provided protecting for the whole day and even during a full gym session. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best body spray!

5 stars

Lynx gold is my all time favourite body spray, and I'll use it forever. By chance I tried it out whilst on holiday last summer, and I've been using it ever since (not the same can obviously haha). Most of my friends comment an how good I smell when I'm wearing this. Would absolutely recommend this to anyone who wants to smell amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell, worth trying

4 stars

I have had this product for a little while now and it has become my go to when in need. it has lasted a while and smells great. it smells similar to the chocolate one with a slight difference. i would recommend this if you havent tried it already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray. smells good too

4 stars

This spray is great. lasts a long time and does not leave white marks as some other brands do. it smells similar to the lynx chocolate edition and only a little bit is required. i would say to try if you haven't already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell but...

3 stars

Being an antiperspirant type person I thought I'd try this to see if was as effective. The smell is decent and fresh and it doesn't irritate my skin like other deodorants I've tried. But, when I'd been sweating for a long period of time, this wasn't as effective as the antiperspirant I am used to using for combating sweat smell. I suppose it all depends on what you get on with and how sweaty you are generally. I'd recommend this if you want short term protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nothing like traditional Lynx

5 stars

I have had the product for around 3 weeks now and am incredibly happy with it. It smells great for a long period of time and is a subtle and nice smelling body spray. The can seems to last a fair while considering I use it very frequently after the gym and cycling etc. Would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago now and it works wonders, keeps me dry all day whilst at work. No marks what so ever if over sprayed onto a top which is a massive bonus. The can seems to be never ending, has lasted me a very long time and smells amazing. Would definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

