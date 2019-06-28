Lynx Gold Body Spray 250Ml

Great smell even if it doesn't for long 3 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2019 A decent body spray which keeps you feeling fresh for a little while however this doesn't last for too long especially if you are active. The smell is fantastic however, although you have regularly re-apply you will receive lots of compliments [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2019 I’m not normally the biggest fan of Lynx (comparisons to teenage boys in school changing rooms always seem to happen) but I was impressed with this one, as it actually smells like a grown up deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still going strong 3 stars Review from unilever.com 17th June 2019 I've had this product for well over a month, theres still plenty of spray left in the can. I've found this particularly useful as I spend a lot of time on the road so can chuck it in my suit case knowing it's not going to run out. I'm not overly impressed with the smell however, it's not quite to my taste, although that's just a matter of opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I've always loved this product. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th April 2019 The lynx gold range smells amazing. it's like a high end version of the lynx range and people are always completing the products when they smell them. I've given it a try without using a roll on as well and it provided protecting for the whole day and even during a full gym session. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best body spray! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th April 2019 Lynx gold is my all time favourite body spray, and I'll use it forever. By chance I tried it out whilst on holiday last summer, and I've been using it ever since (not the same can obviously haha). Most of my friends comment an how good I smell when I'm wearing this. Would absolutely recommend this to anyone who wants to smell amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell, worth trying 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th April 2019 I have had this product for a little while now and it has become my go to when in need. it has lasted a while and smells great. it smells similar to the chocolate one with a slight difference. i would recommend this if you havent tried it already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray. smells good too 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th April 2019 This spray is great. lasts a long time and does not leave white marks as some other brands do. it smells similar to the lynx chocolate edition and only a little bit is required. i would say to try if you haven't already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell but... 3 stars Review from unilever.com 15th April 2019 Being an antiperspirant type person I thought I'd try this to see if was as effective. The smell is decent and fresh and it doesn't irritate my skin like other deodorants I've tried. But, when I'd been sweating for a long period of time, this wasn't as effective as the antiperspirant I am used to using for combating sweat smell. I suppose it all depends on what you get on with and how sweaty you are generally. I'd recommend this if you want short term protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nothing like traditional Lynx 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th April 2019 I have had the product for around 3 weeks now and am incredibly happy with it. It smells great for a long period of time and is a subtle and nice smelling body spray. The can seems to last a fair while considering I use it very frequently after the gym and cycling etc. Would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]