Lynx Africa Body Spray 250Ml

4.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Africa Body Spray 250Ml

Rest of shelf

  • Lynx Africa Body Spray Mens deodorant 250ml is part of the lynx male grooming range and has been our best selling body spray for over a decade. An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence. A few quick spray is all you need for a lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with 48hr odour protection. How to use it. Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Africa Anti-perspirant 250ml and try it alongside our Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, and Urban, Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml.
  • Also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • To explore the range of Lynx deodorants, Mens body spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Lynx Africa deodorant spray has been our best selling body spray for over a decade
  • 48hr odour protection
  • An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence
  • Stay smelling great, all day
  • Shake deo, twist and spray directly on underarms and body
  • Goes well with Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml and Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 250ml
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

17 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

I’ve been looking to change my antiperspirant, trying Lynx Africa I have found it perfect for my need. I am using it everyday, in specially in the gym days, it has an nice fragrance and it last longer than another products I’ve been using before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting nice smell!

1 stars

After receiving this product I didn’t know what to expect, being called ‘Africa’ doesn’t give too much away about what the fragrance might smell like but lynx have pulled this one out of the bag! I spray this spray on myself 8am in the morning before I go to work and I still have people telling me that I smell nice 6pm on my way home. What a great product that I would recommend any who likes to smell good. 10/10 from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great scent

5 stars

Great scent which freshens me up a real treat. Easy application and nice compact spray bottle to keep in my gym bag. The scent lasts a good while. Would recommend to all. Will be purchasing again. top stuff. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good smell

5 stars

It is great I use it before I go out in the morning and it keeps me cool and fresh the smell is really nice and it lasts for quite a while I recommend it

Lasting power

5 stars

I got this a month ago instead of my usual brand and the lasting power is great really did last all day and didn’t leave and white marks or residue.Great product from a company you can trust I will definitely be trying more of there range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray

5 stars

I got this a month ago instead of my usual brand and the lasting power is great really did last all day and didn’t leave and white marks or residue.I will be trying more of the scents lynx have in there range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell

3 stars

Classic Africa lynx smell. Really nice. And nice new can style with twist top then press. Easy push down button. And great angle for spray. However it’s a 48 hour body spray. But wore off within 7 hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic

5 stars

The new can is easy to use and apply, the spray smells as good as ever. A classic body spray that I will continue to use. Great value for money in the larger can but not too big, it fits on the shelf in my bathroom easily enough without taking up too much room. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of my favourite smells!

5 stars

Africa has and probably always be my favourite smell that Lynx provides, nothing has come close at all! It applies evenly and like any deodorant do not go too close to the skin otherwise it will burn. It seems to last for a good working day without having to reapply but that may just be a minority and you may have to re apply. Would definitely recommend to friends , family or randomly people in the shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says it does!

4 stars

I am usually not a body spray user as I find them a bit intense from a smell standpoint. Nonetheless, if you are into body spray and are looking for one, I would recommend, the bottle is big, the spray mechanism eel thought out and it overall easy to use. The scent is a personal preference but overall, I would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

