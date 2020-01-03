By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

4.5(27)Write a review
Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml

Product Description

  • Black Anti-Perspirant
  • Lynx Black Anti-Perspirant is part of the Lynx male grooming range. It provides 48 Hour Fresh Protection to ensure your stay dry and protected. Whatever your style, it won't let you down. With a subtle, refined men's fragrance - A modern masculine scent. The fragrance doesn't have to try hard. It makes its presence felt with notes of watermelon, bergamot and frozen pear. First twist the cap and then target your underarms for long lasting protection and for a lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Lynx Black Anti-Perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours sweat protection, keeping you (and your shirts) feeling fresh and clean. Boost your style with Lynx Black Body Spray 250ml and Lynx Black Body Wash 250ml. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Anti-perspirants. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Find your magic with Lynx new male grooming range. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated scent and every day, fine fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban & Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml Lynx deo are also available in a travel size mini deodorant. Look out for us in the travel/holiday aisle. To explore our full range of Lynx anti perspirant, deodorant spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk
  • Lynx Black Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
  • Enjoy notes of Watermelon, Bergamot and Frozen Pear
  • Sweat protection that lasts for 48 hours. Long lasting deodorant
  • Forget About Sweat, Your Style is Non-Negotiable
  • Twist, shake can and spray on to your underarms
  • Goes well with Black Body spray and Black Shower gel
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Limonene

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stay dry and smell great for 48H
  • Step 1 Twist it
  • Step 5 Spray under arms
  • Step 3 Stay dry
  • Directions: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.
  • UK: Phone free on 0800 585204
  • IE: Phone callsave: 1850 404060
  • www.unilever.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells great

5 stars

Fantastic smell, easy to use and very comfortable on the skin. Used in the morning and after the gym in the evening. The smell is long lasting and for someone with sensitive skin is a product I would definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not too sure on the smell

4 stars

I didn’t particularly like the smell of this one, it was quite strong, it worked well as an anti perspirant but I wasn’t as keen on this one as I was on the gold. Just personal preference really! Handy bottle though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good and does the job too

4 stars

I tried this item over the last month and rate it highly. I'm active when it comes to sport and travelling so put it through its paces in the gym and in Morocco's 40 degree heat (worked for 24 rather than 48 hours mind you). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Lynx

5 stars

Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells clean!

3 stars

Purchased this last month, lasts a long time, still at least half left and have used every day. Powerful spray applicator which can be locked if travelling. Lasts 24 hours and smells fresh, claims to last 48 hours but not sure whether that’s the case. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good spray however prefer other variations

3 stars

It took a while for Lynx to release an anti perspirant range however I am glad they did. Same standard smelling Lynx spray in a can that won't have your armpits smelling. Was weary at first as it feels light when it comes out of the can however it does the job. I expected black to smell a lot different then it did and prefer the others however it did the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No marks

5 stars

I have used this product for when I’m at the gym, I sweat alot during my workout. This spray has works brilliantly kept me dryer than any others in my collection. After working out just a little blast of the spray gives me a great fresh smell it offers one of the best protection against sweat patches. I would definitely highly recomend this if you want to smell nice all day garentee and will be keeping this for my gym spray. No more cheap store brand sprays for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good overall product

4 stars

The anti-perspirant comes in a large can however still ergonomically acceptable to hold and use. The outside packaging is simple but effective and explains about the product. The actual anti-perspirant itself was easy to apply with a spray application, and covered the area needed with only a small amount. The smell of the anti-perspirant was clean with a slightly woody smell which was pleasant and easy to wear daily as not too over powering. The anti-perspirant itself work well and lasted along time, even in different situations and temperatures. The only down side to the product is the size of the canister as is on the larger side and if putting in a bag can take up a fare bit of room. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell!

5 stars

I have been using this for around a month and I have been very pleased by another great Lynx product! Great package design, lovely fragrance and I was still smelling fresh after long hard day's work! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Branding a little dull

3 stars

New branding makes it stand out much less and looks like a cheaper branch. It may have been going for a more 'grown up' brand but I feel this falls flat. As anti perspirant, it does the job. No issues with white patches and lasted all day without a problem [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

