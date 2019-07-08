Lynx Black Body Spray 250Ml

I like sell but doesn't last! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2019 I bought this spray about a month ago and although it smells good, i don't feel the smell lasts very long and it has worn off by the end of the working day. This isn't ideal as you don't want to have to carry it around with you all day! I would prefer to stick with an anti perspirant that stops me from sweating and lasts a bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great 1 stars Review from unilever.com 12th June 2019 A dull smell which is quite musky. A nice new can style with twist top then press. Easy push down button. And great angle for spray. However it’s a 48 hour body spray. But wore off within 6 hours other family member didn’t like the smell either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cool bottle and cooler spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th April 2019 Lynx doesn't normally correlate with coolness, so this bottle was a pleasant surprise. The spray itself is icy cool too, which smells great and does it's job. However it does sometimes feel quite liquid-like when being sprayed, rather than the dryer deodorants I've used before in the past, which occasionally made it feel a bit sticky. Would recommend though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing looks good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th April 2019 This smells amazing and is very effective. I would buy again. I always have used Lynx and the new products being brought out seem to always be improving. The packaging is up to date but doesn't look tacky. Along with the other Lynx products I don't need to use anything else . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love lynx love the smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th April 2019 This is a great smelling product by lynx. Have always used lynx since I was a kid, for me they always smell the best and I prefer deodorant to anti perspirant. Smell lasts a good amount of time. Won’t ever leave marks on clothes and although not an antiperspirant per say I feel it does help with sweating. The new size is also good as the bigger it is the longer it lasts obviously! The only reason not 5 star is simply value for money. The smaller size you can get 2 off the shelves for the same amount. However if space is an issue for travel or something like that then the bigger size is best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Repeat purchase 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th April 2019 I have been an avid buyer of Lynx deodorant since the original Lynx Africa days when I was back at school. Lasts long. Doesn’t disappoint and the Black is my new go-to deodorant. Convenient that it comes in a range of sizes so that the XXL can stay indoors while I take the smaller, more convenient can to the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smelling but not protecting 3 stars Review from unilever.com 4th April 2019 Using this product gave off a nice scent but did not feel like it kept my armpits protected. My sweat glands seem to be seeping out as if there was nothing really applied. I would only be able to last around 5 hours before compromising myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd April 2019 This was my first time trying Lynx Black and i wasn't dissapointed. It has a long lasting scent, no need to reapply although i do like to take a can with me just incase and just as a top up. It smells very masculine. Although i liked trying it just as a change from wearing my usual in my opinion it wasn't as nice as Africa or Dark temptation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells a manly strong smell! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd April 2019 I absolutely love this fragrance! It has a strong distinct manly smell. The scent is strong enough and just perfect after my morning shower and refreshes me for a perfect start of the day ready for the coffee! I’m impressed with the size of the bottle. Absolutely no white residue on my shirts or underarms. I will definitely purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]