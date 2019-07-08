By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Black Body Spray 250Ml

Lynx Black Body Spray 250Ml
  • Black Deodorant & Bodyspray
  • Lynx Black Bodyspray 250ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range and is a subtle refined fragrance for men with odour protection. With Lynx Black Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement by combining a subtle fragrance with notes of bergamot, rosemary and cedarwood allowing you to make an impression without going over the top. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic men's fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Black Anti-perspirant 250ml and try it alongside our Lynx Black Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated scent and every day fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban & Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml. Find out more at lynxformen.com/uk. Lynx Men's deodorant are available in travel size mini deodorant. Find us in the travel deodorant section of the travel/holiday aisle.
  • With Lynx Black Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement
  • 48hr odour protection
  • A subtle fragrance combines notes of bergamot, rosemary and cedarwood allowing you to make an impression without going over the top
  • Stay fresh all day with long lasting protection
  • Shake, twist and spray directly on underarms and body
  • Goes well with Lynx Black Body Wash 250ml and Lynx Black Anti-Perspirant Deo 250ml
  • Pack size: 250ML

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Made in UK

  • Stay fresh and smell great for 48H
  • Step 1 Twist it
  • Step 2 Spray under arms
  • Step 3 Spray on body
  • Step 4 Smell great
  • Directions: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

  Unilever Dept ER,
  Wirral,
  CH63 3JW,
  UK.

  Unilever Dept ER,
  Wirral,
  CH63 3JW,
  UK.
  UK: Phone free on 0800 585204
  IE: Phone callsave: 1850 404060
  • www.unilever.com

250ml ℮

  1. Flammable
I like sell but doesn't last!

I bought this spray about a month ago and although it smells good, i don't feel the smell lasts very long and it has worn off by the end of the working day. This isn't ideal as you don't want to have to carry it around with you all day! I would prefer to stick with an anti perspirant that stops me from sweating and lasts a bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

A dull smell which is quite musky. A nice new can style with twist top then press. Easy push down button. And great angle for spray. However it’s a 48 hour body spray. But wore off within 6 hours other family member didn’t like the smell either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cool bottle and cooler spray

Lynx doesn't normally correlate with coolness, so this bottle was a pleasant surprise. The spray itself is icy cool too, which smells great and does it's job. However it does sometimes feel quite liquid-like when being sprayed, rather than the dryer deodorants I've used before in the past, which occasionally made it feel a bit sticky. Would recommend though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing looks good

This smells amazing and is very effective. I would buy again. I always have used Lynx and the new products being brought out seem to always be improving. The packaging is up to date but doesn't look tacky. Along with the other Lynx products I don't need to use anything else . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love lynx love the smell

This is a great smelling product by lynx. Have always used lynx since I was a kid, for me they always smell the best and I prefer deodorant to anti perspirant. Smell lasts a good amount of time. Won’t ever leave marks on clothes and although not an antiperspirant per say I feel it does help with sweating. The new size is also good as the bigger it is the longer it lasts obviously! The only reason not 5 star is simply value for money. The smaller size you can get 2 off the shelves for the same amount. However if space is an issue for travel or something like that then the bigger size is best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Repeat purchase

I have been an avid buyer of Lynx deodorant since the original Lynx Africa days when I was back at school. Lasts long. Doesn’t disappoint and the Black is my new go-to deodorant. Convenient that it comes in a range of sizes so that the XXL can stay indoors while I take the smaller, more convenient can to the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smelling but not protecting

Using this product gave off a nice scent but did not feel like it kept my armpits protected. My sweat glands seem to be seeping out as if there was nothing really applied. I would only be able to last around 5 hours before compromising myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling spray

This was my first time trying Lynx Black and i wasn't dissapointed. It has a long lasting scent, no need to reapply although i do like to take a can with me just incase and just as a top up. It smells very masculine. Although i liked trying it just as a change from wearing my usual in my opinion it wasn't as nice as Africa or Dark temptation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells a manly strong smell!

I absolutely love this fragrance! It has a strong distinct manly smell. The scent is strong enough and just perfect after my morning shower and refreshes me for a perfect start of the day ready for the coffee! I’m impressed with the size of the bottle. Absolutely no white residue on my shirts or underarms. I will definitely purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

I’m not keen on body spray as I prefer cologne but for everyday top up at work I thought I’d try this body spray. I use other lynx products so I knew it would be good quality! Top smell & it lasted a good couple of hours to my surprise so I definitely will be adding this to shopping list!! My only criticism is that on my black t-shirt it left a grey residue but that’s my only fault in the product! Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

