Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray 250Ml

  • Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray 250ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range and is a subtle refined fragrance for men with odour protection. With Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement with an irresistible scent of chocolate, amber & peppercorn. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic men’s fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Dark Temptation Anti-perspirant 250ml and try it alongside our Lynx Dark Temptation Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated scent and every day fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban and Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml. This mens deodorant will give you long lasting odour protection.. Selected Lynx range is also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml. To explore the Lynx range of deodorants and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray has an irresistible scent of chocolate
  • A subtle refined fragrance for men and 48hr odour protection
  • An irresistible scent of chocolate, amber & peppercorn
  • Stay smelling fresh for 48hrs
  • Shake, twist and spray deo directly on underarms and body
  • Goes well with Lynx Dark Temptation Body Wash and Lynx Dark Temptation Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
  • Pack size: 250ML

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Amyl Cinnamal, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

United Kingdom

  • DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

250 ℮

Perfection!

Whatever you do, whether you add or take away fragrances from the range, please NEVER, EVER stop making the Dark Temptation fragrance in all its different forms!!! It is the perfect fragrance in my opinion!

Great deodorant!!!!

This one has lasted me a while, a little goes a long way, it’s not overly potent with its smell and it’s just right to make you smell good. I would like to try other scents in this range! Defo recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice spray

Long lasting and nice fragrance. Stays for extra hours and feels fresh After applying it wait for few mins and then i feel it feels more working than immediate effects .but once it starts works for hours without fail [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Lynx

Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bigger and Better

The new larger LYNX 250ml can last so much longer than the origanl sized cans, this will easily last a month using it as a body spray. The smell of Dark Tempt is sweet but can be too over powering if too much is applied [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

I got this a little while back and am still using it. its smells great and lasts a long time. a little spray either side does the trick and will last a long time. the best thing is it doesnt leave any white spray marks as some other brands do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

This is my new favourite lynx scent, I feel I don't need aftershave when I have used this as it's a strong smell but also very fresh too. Will definitely switch from using my Africa to this as my girlfriend loves it too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

48 hours with no worries!

The Lynx Dark Temptation deodorant and bodyspray really keeps you fresher for longer and its scent is pleasurably nice, quite different from the usual ones of Lynx, with hint of amber and woody elements. It’s XXL size offers good value for money and keeps you safe on the go for 48 hours. I find this product really good and it makes me feel confident [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So fresh and long lasting

This is by far my favourite ever lynx product. The fragrance is so fresh and lasts all day. The can has a twist cap that allows the product to be sprayed. The twist cap is great as I always loose the lids iny gym bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

