Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray 250Ml

Perfection!
Whatever you do, whether you add or take away fragrances from the range, please NEVER, EVER stop making the Dark Temptation fragrance in all its different forms!!! It is the perfect fragrance in my opinion!
Great deodorant!!!!
This one has lasted me a while, a little goes a long way, it’s not overly potent with its smell and it’s just right to make you smell good. I would like to try other scents in this range! Defo recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice spray
Long lasting and nice fragrance. Stays for extra hours and feels fresh After applying it wait for few mins and then i feel it feels more working than immediate effects .but once it starts works for hours without fail [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Lynx
Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bigger and Better
The new larger LYNX 250ml can last so much longer than the origanl sized cans, this will easily last a month using it as a body spray. The smell of Dark Tempt is sweet but can be too over powering if too much is applied [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I got this a little while back and am still using it. its smells great and lasts a long time. a little spray either side does the trick and will last a long time. the best thing is it doesnt leave any white spray marks as some other brands do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
This is my new favourite lynx scent, I feel I don't need aftershave when I have used this as it's a strong smell but also very fresh too. Will definitely switch from using my Africa to this as my girlfriend loves it too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
48 hours with no worries!
The Lynx Dark Temptation deodorant and bodyspray really keeps you fresher for longer and its scent is pleasurably nice, quite different from the usual ones of Lynx, with hint of amber and woody elements. It’s XXL size offers good value for money and keeps you safe on the go for 48 hours. I find this product really good and it makes me feel confident [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So fresh and long lasting
This is by far my favourite ever lynx product. The fragrance is so fresh and lasts all day. The can has a twist cap that allows the product to be sprayed. The twist cap is great as I always loose the lids iny gym bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]