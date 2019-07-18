Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

Trusty Africa! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2019 I’ve always used lynx Africa since I was about 15, it’s still the reliable underarm spray I know it to be! Love the smell and the price is brilliant. It’s always in my weekly shop and love the new bottle shape. The nozzle always sprays loads which I like, sometimes you get a feeble amount coming out of other brands but this is spot on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Timeless scent! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2019 I have been using Lynx Africa for nearly 10 years now. It’s a real timeless scent. Lynx Africa has because my natural scent, I never fail spray my clothes before I leave the house. I believe it gives off a real manly smell and would definitely recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lasting smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th June 2019 I got this a month ago instead of my usual brand and the lasting power is great really did last all day and didn’t leave and white marks or residue.The can design is great from a company you can trust [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great anti-perspirant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st May 2019 I really like this Lynx Africa anti-perspirant. It smells great and leaves me feeling fresh all day. It keeps me feeling dry and smelling good for up to 48 hours. The xxl size is great as it’ll last long. I also really like the new twist top which makes it easier to spray. I highly recommend this anti-perspirant spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top quality product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2019 It took a while for Lynx to release an anti perspirant range however I am glad they did. Same standard smelling Lynx spray in a can that won't have your armpits smelling. Was weary at first as it feels light when it comes out of the can however it does the job. Africa is an original and will always be one of my favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but leaves lots of white marks 3 stars Review from unilever.com 19th April 2019 Though this spray does give great protection to perspiration there is one major downside, white marks. Unfortunately this particular brand of lynx tends to leave white marks on most of my clothes, which is a shame as apart from that the product is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works perfectly 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th April 2019 I thought i would give the anti perspirant and try and I was not dissapointed. Its works much better the deodorant. They lynx one is one of the best ive used and it smells bettter than most. I will be continuing to use yhis product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of the best 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th April 2019 I used to buy the cheaper ones but I have tried this past few weeks and I must say that I am very impressed, you can smell the same smell throughout the day, I didn't have to top it up in the middle of the day, I'm a smoker so I try not to smell like cigarettes the lynx brand has changed me from smelling like a ashtray to someone who has just stepped out of the shower. In future I will be buying it again and I would highly recommend it to anyone else who is looking for anti perspirant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]