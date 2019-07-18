By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml
  • Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Aerosol male deodorant 250ml is part of the lynx male grooming range and has been our best-selling fragrance for over a decade. Benefit from up to 48 Hour Fresh Protection, Lynx Africa is part of the Lynx male grooming range, with a subtle, refined men's fragrance - An exotic combination of warm African spices and aromas. Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your underarm, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. First twist the cap and then target your underarms for long lasting protection. Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours sweat protection, keeping you (and your shirts) feeling fresh and clean. As our best-selling fragrance, Lynx Africa is also available as a Body Spray and Stick format to boost your style. Try with Lynx Africa Body Spray 250ml and Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Urban & Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml. Find your magic with the Lynx male grooming range.
  • Travel Size deo available 35ml in Africa body spray, Ice Chill body spray and anti-perspirant.
  • Explore the range of Lynx deodorants and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Lynx Africa has been our best selling fragrance for over a decade
  • Forget About Sweat, Your Style is Non-Negotiable. 48hr Sweat Protection
  • An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence
  • Apply this anti-perspirant to your underarms
  • Long lasting protection
  • Goes well with Lynx Africa Body spray and Lynx Africa Shower Gel
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER:  MAY BURST IF HEATED.  KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN..

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

28 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Trusty Africa!

5 stars

I’ve always used lynx Africa since I was about 15, it’s still the reliable underarm spray I know it to be! Love the smell and the price is brilliant. It’s always in my weekly shop and love the new bottle shape. The nozzle always sprays loads which I like, sometimes you get a feeble amount coming out of other brands but this is spot on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Timeless scent!

5 stars

I have been using Lynx Africa for nearly 10 years now. It’s a real timeless scent. Lynx Africa has because my natural scent, I never fail spray my clothes before I leave the house. I believe it gives off a real manly smell and would definitely recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lasting smell

5 stars

I got this a month ago instead of my usual brand and the lasting power is great really did last all day and didn’t leave and white marks or residue.The can design is great from a company you can trust [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

Have tried this now for a few weeks. Great smell and no white marks lasts a long time with burst of fragrance throughout the day. Have used other brands in the past and lynx have really Improved the longer lasting effect will be using this more often. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great anti-perspirant

5 stars

I really like this Lynx Africa anti-perspirant. It smells great and leaves me feeling fresh all day. It keeps me feeling dry and smelling good for up to 48 hours. The xxl size is great as it’ll last long. I also really like the new twist top which makes it easier to spray. I highly recommend this anti-perspirant spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top quality product

4 stars

It took a while for Lynx to release an anti perspirant range however I am glad they did. Same standard smelling Lynx spray in a can that won't have your armpits smelling. Was weary at first as it feels light when it comes out of the can however it does the job. Africa is an original and will always be one of my favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but leaves lots of white marks

3 stars

Though this spray does give great protection to perspiration there is one major downside, white marks. Unfortunately this particular brand of lynx tends to leave white marks on most of my clothes, which is a shame as apart from that the product is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works perfectly

5 stars

I thought i would give the anti perspirant and try and I was not dissapointed. Its works much better the deodorant. They lynx one is one of the best ive used and it smells bettter than most. I will be continuing to use yhis product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of the best

5 stars

I used to buy the cheaper ones but I have tried this past few weeks and I must say that I am very impressed, you can smell the same smell throughout the day, I didn't have to top it up in the middle of the day, I'm a smoker so I try not to smell like cigarettes the lynx brand has changed me from smelling like a ashtray to someone who has just stepped out of the shower. In future I will be buying it again and I would highly recommend it to anyone else who is looking for anti perspirant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convert

5 stars

Wow, I have always thought adverts for this product were overboard and how goo could it really be, but how wrong was I ? I have been using this for a few weeks now and I can honestly it leaves me feeling fresh for longer. We have had some warmer days recently and being of African decent I am always concious of body odours but lynx’s 48 hr claim is genuine as this product last even after two showers. It leaves no white marks and the new spray top evenly distributes. This is a product I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

