Sally Hansen Matte Gel Top Coat 14.7Ml

Miracle Gel Matte Top Coat

A breakthrough in gel nail polish! Get the salon look at home in 2 simple steps with Miracle Gel Nail Polish by Sally Hansen. The only true 2-step gel manicure with no light needed. Available in 75 shades! Leading the revolution in gel technology. No UV/LED light needed. Removes like regular nail polish

Sally Hansen, America's #1 selling brand of nail color and care, provides innovative solutions for every nail care problem and fashionable colors for every manicure and pedicure need. Sally Hansen offers on-trend nail color and nail art essentials; efficacious care products for healthy nails; effective and easy-to-use beauty tools; and the widest range of flattering leg makeup and hair removal solutions.

Get matte finish with the new Miracle Gel Matte Top Coat Use with your favourite Miracle Gel shades

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Silica, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Triphenyl Phosphate, Bis (Glycidoxyphenyl) Propane/Bisaminomethylnorbornane Copolymer, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/TMP Crosspolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Polyurethane-11, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Lithothamnion Calcareum Extract, Tin Oxide, Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Aluminum Hydroxide, Mannitol, Polyvinyl Butyral, Solum Diatomeae/Diatomaceous Earth/Terre De Diatomees, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Zinc Sulfate, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI77891), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), D&C Red No. 28 (CI 45410), D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

Preparation and Usage