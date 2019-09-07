By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina Dentalife Cat Dental Chew Salmon 40G

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • Because maintaining good oral health contributes to your cat's overall well-being, the experts at PURINA® developed PURINA® Dentalife®, a delicious daily dental treat that helps clean your cat's teeth easily and effectively with its scientifically designed crunchy and porous texture.
  • - Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • - Scientifically designed porous texture to surround all sides of the tooth for an effective clean, even the hard-to-reach teeth
  • - With calcium, taurine, and no added colorants
  • - With salmon
  • Start your cat on a daily oral care routine today because every day crunching means more time cleaning. Dentalife® Cat treats the crunch that cleans.
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Daily oral care treat
  • Crunchy, porous texture that allows tooth to penetrate for an effective clean, even the hard-to-reach teeth
  • Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • Accepted by Veterinary Oral Health Council, an independent expert
  • Resealable zip for freshness
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Dehydrated Salmon Protein), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Glycerol, Yeasts, Various Sugars

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide: For optimal benefit, feed 17 treats daily to adult cats weighing 2.5 kg Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Protein35.0%
Fat Content13.3%
Crude ash9%
Crude fibres3.6%
Calcium1,7%
Taurine1800mg/kg
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:32 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:960
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.6)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 160)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

Safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Received one packet as a free sample. Our old cat

5 stars

Received one packet as a free sample. Our old cat practically inhaled the biscuits while purring loudly to himself, always a sign of approval, so I am buying them on a regular basis now. Just wish they came in larger packs.

my cat loves them!!

4 stars

i didn’t really notice much difference think i would have to keep it to a ongoing thing but my cat really did love them more than her old ones, will definitely be buying from shops and continue to give to my cat!

All great for Cookie!

5 stars

I received DentaLife to try with my cat, and although a little sceptical beforehand about a dental routine, I really have changed my mind. She loves the taste, and the crunchiness of the balls. I thought they were a little too big, but they don't seem to give her any trouble. I'd definitely be willing to carry on with DentaLife. Cookie really knows when I'm getting them down off the shelf for her!

My cat absolutely loves these kibbles

5 stars

I got some of these treats, from insiders. My cat absolutely loves them. I hid them in a drawer, under a book. But she managed to open the drawer, and get the bag of kibbles. I found an empty, ripped bag on the floor! I think I need a better hiding place! They've really helped with her teeth and breath. They're amazing, and actually work! I'd definitely recommend them!

My kitty loves these

5 stars

Been giving these to my cat for a couple of weeks now and she hasn't gotten bored of them yet so thats great. We don't check her teeth so I can't say if they've helped or not (she hasn't had any issues as far as we know) but it's great to know that she is having this oral hygiene without us having to think about it.

Fussy cat

3 stars

I got this product about a month ago and found it quite difficult to get my cat to eat them. She’s generally quite fussy but i resorted to giving the dog one first then she wouldn’t stop eating them.

Delicious treat for my cat

5 stars

I started using this product a few weeks ago with my cat. She loves them and is always wanting more and it's a benefit that it keeps her teeth healthy

My pet loved these but....

3 stars

My cat loved these treats but I had to cut them in half as I felt they are a little to big for him to eat. Sone of the pieces are huge and he would take a while to eat the whole thing. But other than that little thing my cat loves them!!

Very crunchy

4 stars

I've been using this product for a couple of weeks now. My cat loved them to start off with but i think shes got a little bored of the taste as I find them around the room where she has played with them.

A hit with my fussy cat!

5 stars

Impressed with these - my cat appears to love them and that's the main thing! If I can give her a treat that she enjoys and it also cleans her teeth, that's a bonus. I like hearing her crunch into them & she always licks her lips afterwards!

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

