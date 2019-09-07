Purina Dentalife Cat Dental Chew Salmon 40G

Received one packet as a free sample. Our old cat
Received one packet as a free sample. Our old cat practically inhaled the biscuits while purring loudly to himself, always a sign of approval, so I am buying them on a regular basis now. Just wish they came in larger packs.
my cat loves them!!
i didn’t really notice much difference think i would have to keep it to a ongoing thing but my cat really did love them more than her old ones, will definitely be buying from shops and continue to give to my cat!
All great for Cookie!
I received DentaLife to try with my cat, and although a little sceptical beforehand about a dental routine, I really have changed my mind. She loves the taste, and the crunchiness of the balls. I thought they were a little too big, but they don't seem to give her any trouble. I'd definitely be willing to carry on with DentaLife. Cookie really knows when I'm getting them down off the shelf for her!
My cat absolutely loves these kibbles
I got some of these treats, from insiders. My cat absolutely loves them. I hid them in a drawer, under a book. But she managed to open the drawer, and get the bag of kibbles. I found an empty, ripped bag on the floor! I think I need a better hiding place! They've really helped with her teeth and breath. They're amazing, and actually work! I'd definitely recommend them!
My kitty loves these
Been giving these to my cat for a couple of weeks now and she hasn't gotten bored of them yet so thats great. We don't check her teeth so I can't say if they've helped or not (she hasn't had any issues as far as we know) but it's great to know that she is having this oral hygiene without us having to think about it.
Fussy cat
I got this product about a month ago and found it quite difficult to get my cat to eat them. She’s generally quite fussy but i resorted to giving the dog one first then she wouldn’t stop eating them.
Delicious treat for my cat
I started using this product a few weeks ago with my cat. She loves them and is always wanting more and it's a benefit that it keeps her teeth healthy
My pet loved these but....
My cat loved these treats but I had to cut them in half as I felt they are a little to big for him to eat. Sone of the pieces are huge and he would take a while to eat the whole thing. But other than that little thing my cat loves them!!
Very crunchy
I've been using this product for a couple of weeks now. My cat loved them to start off with but i think shes got a little bored of the taste as I find them around the room where she has played with them.
A hit with my fussy cat!
Impressed with these - my cat appears to love them and that's the main thing! If I can give her a treat that she enjoys and it also cleans her teeth, that's a bonus. I like hearing her crunch into them & she always licks her lips afterwards!