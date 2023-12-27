Rimmel Wonder Luxe Mascara Black 11Ml
Want the London look? LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST with the new Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara from Rimmel London. Infused with 4 luxurious caring oils, this mascara will give your lashes an instant boost of smooth full-bodied volume. Infused with four luxurious soils argan, marula, maracuja and camellia that leave your lashes smooth and conditioned. The detangling brush defines and separates each lash with a clump free finish. Apply the mascara in a zigzag motion from root to tip for maximum volume. Rimmel London Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara delivers a long lasting, smudge and flake proof finish that last all day. Live the London Look.
Gives a boosted volume - 100% of 121 women agreedInfused with 4 luxurious oils Argan, Maracuja, marula & camellia oilSmooth & conditioned looking lashesLong lasting, smudge-proof, flake-proof, easy to removeDermatologist & ophthalmologist tested
Pack size: 11ML
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Mica, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Derived from Fish), Silica, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide NG, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288)
Net Contents
11ml
Preparation and Usage
Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!