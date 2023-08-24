Rimmel Match Perfection Concealer Ivory 7Ml

Match Perfection Concealer 005 Soft Ivory

Want the London look? Rimmel London introduces Match Perfection Concealer with skin-tone adapting technology. The six shades are classified by skin tone: Very light, light, medium and dark, just like Match Perfection Foundation making it easy to find your elegant pair. The soft-precision brush allows for accurate application, making it easy to illuminate the eye area and banish signs of fatigue. Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London: Young, urban, eclectic, edgy. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. Live the London look.

Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London: young, urban, eclectic, beautiful. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. LIVE THE LONDON LOOK.

Rimmel Match Perfection Illuminating Concealer adapting concealer Conceal signs of fatigue Highlight & Illuminate eye area Soft precision brush for the delicate under-eye area

Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Talc, Polymethyl Methacrylate, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Boron Nitride, Dimethiconol, Magnesium Sulfate, Nylon-12, Aluminum Dimyristate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Juice, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Euterpe Oleracea Juice, Dipropylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Silica, Sapphire Powder, Palmaria Palmata Extract, [May contain+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]