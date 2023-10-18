Xpel Mosquito & Insect Repellent Spray 70Ml

Warning: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not allow children to handle this product. Use only as directed. Do not use under clothing. Do not use on eyes or lips. If product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. Avoid contact with sore, sensitive or broken skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. Contains Lemongrass Oil, Citronellol, may produce an allergic reaction.

Directions: Apply carefully to all exposed areas of the skin avoiding contact with eyes and lips. Re-apply every 4 hours or as necessary and after swimming. For best results apply and allow to fully dry before applying sunscreen.

Xpel Mosquito & Insect Repellent Pump Spray is made using a natural active ingredient and provides protection against biting insects. Contains Citrepel50® a natural and renewable resource derived from the Lemon Eucalyptus plant.

